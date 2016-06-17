Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jillian Halouska at Bryan Bantry
Fitness
4 Workout Moves Top Trainers Swear By
Amy Roberts
Jun 17, 2016
Trends
Why Do Fashion People Hate This Color?
Leeann Duggan
Feb 14, 2015
Styling Tips
It's Time To Take Your Layering More Seriously
Connie Wang
Oct 27, 2014
Shopping
7 Cool Ways To Wear Your Lingerie In Public
If you've ever been nervous about public speaking, someone may have advised you to picture the audience in their underwear. Today, whether you've noticed
by
Ellen Hoffman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted