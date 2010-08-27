Skip navigation!
Jessica Minkoff
Los Angeles
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 27 2010
Jessica Minkoff
Aug 27, 2010
Los Angeles
Meet The Man Who Dresses Hollywood's Shorties
Jessica Minkoff
Aug 26, 2010
Entertainment
Sean Penn Rocks The Tranny Look For New Flick
Jessica Minkoff
Aug 24, 2010
New York
This Week's Top New York City Sales
Sophomore Sample Sale What: Sophomore's cool downtown-inspired duds for him and her are up for grabs during this exclusive Court sample sale. Get up to
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Fjallraven Anniversary Sale
Come out and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fjällräven. Their SoHo store is hosting a back-to-school event, where you can take home some Swedish
by
Jessica Minkoff
Politics
Get Your Fashion Fix With This Louis Vuitton Short Film
Lately, fashion-inspired films have been generating a lot of buzz around our office. Last week we gawked over Alexander Wang's new video ad campaign and
by
Jessica Minkoff
Fashion
Bling Watch: A New Robot-Chic Collection
Four pieces isn't a lot for a jeweler's fall collection, so you better be sure you're packing quite the punch. Luckily, LES-based designer Pamela
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 18 2010
Snooki's got a new boo. Enough said. Forever. (Gawker) If Pop Tarts Sushi wasn't your thing, work up an appetite for a 'slice' of Burger King's new pizza
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Narnia Vintage Sale
What could be better than a 3-day sale where some sweet vintage pieces are up for grabs? Rivington Street is where it's at, for three days only, as Narnia
by
Jessica Minkoff
Politics
Twitter Troll: Whitney Port's New 'Do, Ask Robert Verdi Anything,...
prabalgurung: "Love it when seams/pattern r aligned n match,sleeves set perfctly,handsewn fusing not ironed on,lining is hand sewn thrills/perks of my
by
Jessica Minkoff
Shopping
Fall's 5 Most-Wanted Designer Collabs
These days, it seems as though designer collaborations are fashion's New Black. And when some of our favorite retailers join forces, we've really got
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 17 2010
TMZ's already amping up their East Coast bureau: Lindsay Lohan is moving cross country, with her sights set on the Big Apple. Will you open your doors to
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
This Week's Top New York City Sales
Castor & Pollux Sale What: Castor & Pollux has been hard at work, stocking their store with the newest items to bring in the fall and moving out summer
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
Fashion Plates: The Perfect Outfit For BONDST
There's a reason why BONDST has been a go-to NYC spot for over a decade. Situated in a historic Soho-style brownstone that belies a sleek, spare
by
Jessica Minkoff
Los Angeles
Get Sloshed At Food & Wine's First Annual Taste of Beverly Hills
Grab your besties and that all-you-can eat appetite because Food & Wine magazine is hosting a brand new foodie fest (http://thetasteofbeverlyhills.com/),
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Chrishabana's Friday The 13th Sale
Celebrate this wacky day by heading out to Chrishabana's studio and score some great jewelry from the likes of Elizabeth Knight, Gabriel J. Shuldiner, and
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
Window Shopper: Bless Sweatshirt Poncho at Project No. 8
With Fall Fashion Week just around the corner, we need to start admitting to ourselves that we've only got one month of summer left. But really, who's
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 12 2010
The Big Apple is on track to breaking their own 2008 record of 47 million tourists. No wonder why it is so hard to get around the city streets. (Cheapo
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Project No.8 And No.8b Sale
We are totally ready to spend our savings at the Project No.8 + No.8b super summer sample sale. You'll want to get there early because a Sunshine & Shadow
by
Jessica Minkoff
Fashion
Guess Which Cult Brand Just Hit Stateside?
Unless you're George Clooney in Up In The Air, a flight attendant, or a Danish citizen, we're guessing trips to Copenhagen aren't exactly commonplace (and
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Made Her Think And Mandy Coon Sale
We didn't think that there was anything better than a sample sale—until this dual sample sale came along! Check out Made Her Think and Mandy Coon's
by
Jessica Minkoff
Politics
Have We Finally Developed A Clueless-Inspired Computerized Closet...
It may have been fifteen years since Clueless was released, but we're still dreaming about Cher's computerized closet. Our dreams might not be totally
by
Jessica Minkoff
Styling Tips
A Teen Vogue Editor Rocks The Perfect Outfit
After spending a weekend in Montauk with Teen Vogue's Senior Accessories Editor, Shiona Turini, we just can't get enough of this crazy-cool chick.
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 10 2010
The Pretzel Crisp's ad that seemed to promote anorexia was taken down after the blogging world exploded (us included). But, cleary the skinny execs didn't
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
This Week's Top New York City Sales
Archetype Showroom Blowout Sample Sale What: If you think the weather is hot, make your way to an even hotter sample sale where dresses are $30 to $45
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
Boob Bash: Join Victoria's Secret To Get Your Bra On
If you are searching for a reason to go out on a Tuesday night, we think Victoria's Secret Angels are just what you need. Luckily, three VS supermodels,
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
Dream Team: Zoe Kravitz Does Alexander Wang's T Collection Campaign
After last week's sample sale mania, you'd probably think that we were completely over Mr. Alexander Wang, but really, there's never too much of a good
by
Jessica Minkoff
Entertainment
Live From New York, It's Glee's Jane Lynch!
Get ready to finally laugh your ass off because our favorite goofball and Glee actress, Jane Lynch, is set to host Saturday Night Live on October 9th.
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
Alexander Wang's Huge Sample Sale Blowout
If you're a die-hard fan of Alexander Wang, you better be ready to call in sick. For four days, and four days only, Alexander Wang resort and spring '10
by
Jessica Minkoff
New York
NYC Sales: Lomography Sample Sale And More...
Lomography Sample Sale What: Calling all photogs and wannabe-paparazzi: Cult-camera line Lomography is throwing a weekend sample sale. Stop by for cool
by
Jessica Minkoff
