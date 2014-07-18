Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jennifer Morris
New York
Watch: Baby Otters Take Prospect Park By (Cute) Storm
Jennifer Morris
Jul 18, 2014
Entertainment News
Katy Perry On Broadway: A Teenage Dream Come True?
Jennifer Morris
Jul 17, 2014
Entertainment News
15 Celebrity Photobombs You HAVEN'T Seen Yet
Hayden Manders
Jul 9, 2014
Link Love
8 Things To Know This AM — Jun 27 2014
Germany’s defeat over the U.S. yesterday may have brought us down a bit. But, hey, at the end of the game, both teams moved on to the next round. It
by
Jennifer Morris
Music
8 Things To Know This AM — Jun 26 2014
Karen O, lead singer of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, is due to release her first solo album, Crush Songs, on September 9. This marks her first official LP in five
by
Jennifer Morris
Politics
8 Things To Know This AM — Jun 23 2014
The Obama administration recently announced that same-sex couples will be eligible for additional federal benefits, regardless of individual state laws.
by
Jennifer Morris
Trends
8 Things To Know This AM — Jun 20 2014
Bros and fashion don't typically mix, unless said bros work at Complex and are paid to be sartorial truthers. (Complex) A recent Harvard study revealed
by
Jennifer Morris
Link Love
8 Things To Know This AM — Jun 19 2014
As if being the first person to have an app added to MoMA's collection isn't cool enough, the museum will honor Björk with a full retrospective come
by
Jennifer Morris
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted