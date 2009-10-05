Skip navigation!
Hayley Phelan
Fashion
The Six New Designers to Watch Now
Hayley Phelan
Oct 5, 2009
Politics
Tavi Fills Some Pretty Big Shoes In the Latest Issue of
POP
Hayley Phelan
Sep 25, 2009
Politics
Skinny Chicks Step Aside: Hairy Dudes and Bodacious Babes Are Taking Over the Runway
Hayley Phelan
Sep 24, 2009
Fashion
Exclusive: New PRISM Glasses Celebrate Our Inner '80s Nerd
In kind of a backwards way, glasses are a lot like pets: You don't find them, they find you. Meaning, you know just the right pair as soon as you spot
Politics
Twitter Troll: Hail to the Queen, Flintstones Inspire, and Everyb...
COACD: "http://twitpic.com/ipvwd - Daphne Guinness now at WOMEN!" Is there anything that woman doesn't do? Teen Vogue: "Wilma Flintstone was the
Fashion
Be A Bookworm (Or Just Look Like One!) with A.P.C.'s Fall Madras ...
Picture it: A super-cute French girl on her way to a reading of Sartre at her local cafe. Okay, maybe you're not exactly French, but A.P.C.'s latest
Fashion
New Greenie Erin Kleinberg Gets Mesh-y and Sweaty With Vanessa Tr...
A baby in design years, Erin Kleinberg's one-year-old line's new look-book has all the ingredients of a seasoned pro. Socialite and PYT: Check. Sultry
Fashion
The Virgins' Nick Zarin-Ackerman Doesn't Know Fashion, But He Doe...
While The Virgins may feel right at home on stage, they're refreshingly blasé about what goes on in and outside the Tents at Bryant Park. We caught up
Events
Charlotte Ronson's Front-Row Madness One-Ups Her Clothes!
Half the fun of going to a Charlotte Ronson show is seeing who's there to show support. And, as expected, it was a colorful mix of celebs, socials, and
Events
Chop Chop! In Time for Fashion Week, Our Top Five New Model Haircuts
Fall is all about reinventing yourselves, and it's not just you that's trying out a new cut or silhouette. Models are turning over new leaves by
Politics
Richard Chai Buddies up with Keds To Create Some Snappy Kicks
We ladies got excited about Richard Chai's new lower-priced collection yesterday, but now here's something for the boys: The designer and self-professed
Shopping
Paint the Town Red in These Scarlet-Hued Frocks
Dear LBD: We've always loved you. You've been here for us through thick and thin, to Bat Mitzvahs and first dates, from teens to adulthood. We know we
