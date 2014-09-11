Skip navigation!
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Office-Friendly Slit Skirts? Yes, They’re A Thing
Gina Volpe
Sep 11, 2014
Shopping
10 T-Shirts Fashion Gals Can Really Get Behind
Gina Volpe
Sep 10, 2014
Shopping
Ditch The Clutch: Try These 12 Night-Out Bags Instead
Gina Volpe
Sep 6, 2014
Shopping
The
Clear
Pick For Fall's Raddest Sunglasses
When you think of your summer wardrobe, sunglasses undoubtedly come to mind. But, not all warm-weather staples should fall victim to the September closet
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
6 Cool Dresses For The Ultimate Style Slacker
Have you been wanting to channel the ‘90s with a shirt tied around your waist but found there’s something holding you back? Something like…laziness?
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
10 Long-Sleeved Wedding Dresses For Fall Brides
One look at your invitation-adorned refrigerator, and it may seem like everyone and their mother opts for summer nuptials. But, some couples do choose to
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
12 Ways To Put Your Best Toe Forward This Fall
It doesn’t have to take a lot to transform a basic item into a bold statement piece. Sometimes, just a slight tweak can make a world of difference.
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
An Awesome Travel Look? It’s In The Bag
Summer’s last hurrah and the last good excuse to jet out of town and relax before the polar vortex returns — yep, it's Labor Day. If you’re taking
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Oh, Babydoll! 9 Throwback Frocks To Wear This Fall
You can never have too much of a good thing. And, that’s exactly how we feel about the ‘90s-inspired trends we’ve been donning season after season.
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
The Inside
Track
To Fall Footwear Domination
We hate when something ruins an otherwise perfect look. For instance, tripping in our heel and falling flat on our faces. (That is a buzzkill). So,
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
A Shoe For
All
Seasons: 11 Open-Toe Booties
Seasonal styling options are not created equal. Summer dressing is a cinch — just keep it light and loose. Winter ensembles are pretty easy, too —
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
How To Do Graphic Florals In The Fall
Some trends are so good, they deserve to stick around for more than one season. Take, for instance, bold Hawaiian prints. The tropical graphics were
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Cool, Cozy Pajamas For A Night In — Or Out
We’ve all had the nightmare. You know the one: that recurring dream where you’re out and about when you suddenly realize you’re still wearing your
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Yes, Comfy Rain Gear
Does
Exist
There’s only one thing we loathe more than late-season downpours ruining the last of our summer days: that gross feeling we get when cumbersome rain
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
13 Summer Flats You Can Wear Into Fall
Nothing makes us sadder than saying goodbye to our beloved seasonal staples every time the weather starts to change. So, it’s a good thing we won’t
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
14 Easy Ways To Punctuate Your Look
Good news, grammar nerds. Your favorite signs and symbols are finally getting the attention they deserve — in the fashion world, anyway. Lately,
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
The Non-Music-Festival Way To Do Kimono-Style Tops
There’s plenty of music-festival gear we might hesitate to wear out in the real world. Flower crowns, hippie headbands, and fringed vests all come to
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
What Would It Take For You To Wear A Fanny Pack?
They go by many names: waist purse, chaos pouch, hip sack, bum bag. But, no matter what you call ‘em, fanny packs generally conjure only one image:
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
This Season's Spaghetti Strap Is Definitely A Style Step Up
Something happens during the dog days of summer. Temperatures soar, days get hazy, and everything seems to go a little haywire — including fashion. The
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
11 Edgier Ways To Do Nautical Stripes
Breton stripes, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. You’re classic and easy, and you instantly evoke visions of sunny days spent on the water.
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Here’s The
Stitch
: Crochet Is Cool Now
Grandmas make a lot of things we love: cookies, pie, cakes, our parents. But, Nana’s homemade goodies aren’t always a home run, and we have drawers
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Body Chains: Rad, Bad, Or Only On Beyoncé?
Does your chain hang low? Down your ribcage, around your torso, perhaps even across your waist? We have to ask, because lately we’ve been noticing body
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Velcro Shoes For Grown-Ups: Is This A Thing Now?
We like to think we were born stylish. The truth? For most of our childhood, our shoe collection was dominated by one seldom-chic feature: Velcro. Back in
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Don't Give These Summer Tops The Cold Shoulder
Summer’s number-one accessory this year? You've already got it: skin. If you’re feeling bold, you can opt for pelvage. For a sportier look, there are
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
23 Dresses Perfect For Your City Hall Wedding
Stressful things you can avoid by choosing a city hall wedding: writing invitations, renting linens, making party favors, dealing with crazy uncles. But,
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
The Everyday Way To Do Pelvage
Pelvage is officially having a moment. Anja Rubik first debuted it at the Met Ball in 2012. Then, Kendall Jenner took it to the masses. Keke Palmer was
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
12 Granny Panties That Are Actually
Very
Sexy
When we want to feel sexy, we typically don’t channel our grandmothers. But, maybe we should, because Nana might actually know a thing or two about
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
13 Reasons You Should Rethink Pink
There are many ways to add edge to a look, but throwing on something pink isn't one of them…yet. But, as Carven and Comme des Garçons proved for spring
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
17 Reasons
Not
To Wait For Fall To Wear Plaid
Patience may be a virtue, but it’s not one of ours — especially when we’re waiting to wear next season’s fashions. One look at Altuzarra’s fall
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
15 Beach Towels For Next-Level Summer Snapshots
Let us guess: Your recent #ootd snaps feature more swimsuits than actual clothing? Makes sense, considering the to-die-for bathing suits on the market
by
Gina Volpe
