Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Saturday Agenda: Azalea's Royal Elastics Trunk Show
Eunice Tanos
Mar 10, 2012
Designers
Peep A Local Print Master's Dreamy, Sunset-Inspired Spring Wares
Eunice Tanos
Mar 7, 2012
San Francisco
Sunday Agenda: Piccino Hosts Oyster Parklet
Eunice Tanos
Mar 4, 2012
San Francisco
Tea Time! La Boutique Launches A Weekend-Worthy Tea Salon
The weekend is here! And we don't know about you, but we are ready to unwind, big time! One option: Mosey on over to lovely Jackson Square shop La
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Taste Test The Mission's Hotly Anticipated Salumeria This Week!
One of the most hotly anticipated (double) restaurant openings of 2012? That'd be the Central Kitchen and Salumeria properties from the dudes behind
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
BOGO! Score A Free Chowder Bowl At Boudin Bakery Today
Although we’re not exactly experiencing cold dreary weather conditions these days, who’s to say we can’t enjoy a hearty and deliciously warm bowl
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Weekend Agenda: Meet The Bay's Top 10 Etsy Crafters At West Elm!
Attention fashion-forward crafters! Resident domestic goddess/blogger Victoria Smith of S.F. Girl By Bay fame has hand selected her fave local Etsy
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Hot Design Ticket: Catch Four Eames-Themed Flicks For $10
If analyzing abstract art isn’t your forte, then maybe watching a film about it will help break it down for you. This Friday, the fine people over at
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Ticket Alert! 5 Of S.F.'s Hottest Chefs Cook Up A Can't-Miss Meal
Need a solid President's Day plan? Well, if you're lucky enough to have a vacation day, we've got one sure-fire amazing way to top off those hours and
by
Eunice Tanos
Entertainment
Giveaway Time! Turntable Kitchen's Perfect Recipe For A Killer Di...
Sure, we put a lot of thought into the wine we pair with our meals. But there’s another component we should also set our minds (and ears) to, in order
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Treat Yourself To A V-Day Pie-In-Jar & A Farm-Fresh Bouquet
Technically, we consider Valentine's Day to be an evening affair. So, if you haven’t figured out what to get your sweetie (or, ahem, yourself) yet,
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Keep It Glassy At This Extra-Hot Thursday Night Event
Ready to heat things up this Thursday night? One option: Head to Optical Underground downtown for more than just an evening of shopping. The frames shop
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Take 40% Off At Cary Lane
Plan on getting a little shopping done this weekend? Make sure you stop by Hayes Valley's rad designer discount boutique Cary Lane. In order to make
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Friday Night Agenda: Free Shoe-Shining And Stiff Booze
Dapper dudes, listen up. If you happen to be in need of a little help stepping up your style game for Valentines Day, we got you. One of our fave Filmore
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Help This Local Blogger (& R29 Fave!) Go Head To Head With The Sa...
We had a hunch that it wouldn’t take long for local fashion blogger Tanesha Awasthi from Girl With Curves to take off since she launched her site just
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Make Your Retro-Chic Wedding Dreams Come True At This Trunk Show
Vintage-obsessed brides-to-be, this one’s for you! This coming Saturday, Cow Hollow's RGB Shop + Gallery is hosting the first-ever trunk show for
by
Eunice Tanos
Bathroom Accessories
12 Stylish Accessories To Jazz Up Your Bathroom
Looking to upgrade your bathroom without tossing gobs of money down the drain? Turns out, you can seriously improve the digs you already have, on any
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Another S.F. Microhood Is Coined: Meet Mid Riff
If you're not familiar with S.F.’s so-called "microhoods," here's a quick history lesson: Local site The Bold Italic has been keeping its nose to the
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Master Downward Dog The Chic, Eco-Friendly, 40%-Off Way
Yoga enthusiasts, listen up! Looking for the perfect outfit to motivate you to master that most difficult of poses? Then we suggest heading over to the
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Save Big On (Now-Appropriate) Winter Wares At Mira Mira
Need proof that winter's late arrival has an upside? Here’s one: The suddenly crappy weather has inspired Mission womenswear shop Mira Mira to host
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Disgusting Weather Agenda: Seedstore's Winter Kick-Off Party
One way to beat these rainy-day blues: Hit an in-shop party that's centered around a major sale! That's precisely what's going down tonight at the Inner
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Shopping
14 Extra-Cool Workout Accessories To Get You Motivated!
If the idea of having a rock-solid bikini body by July isn't enough motivation to get you to the gym, how about a bunch of extra-fly workout accessories?
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
The 5 Best S.F. Boot Camps For A Rock-Solid Bod!
It's the second week of January, folks, and those get-fit New Year's resolutions you made in 2012? Yeah, they're not going anywhere unless you actually
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Score Up To 65% Off The Loveliest Wares At BellJar's Winter Sale
Plan on meandering through the Mission this weekend? Make sure you stop by ever-lovely shop BellJar. In order to make room for new merchandise, the
by
Eunice Tanos
Entertainment
You Know You Want To...Bring It On: The Musical Ends This Weekend
A show of hands: How many of you have a soft spot for Glee? Or for cheesy dance (or cheerleading) movies? Or call yourselves musical theater geeks? Or
by
Eunice Tanos
Los Angeles
Mark Your Calendars: H.D. Buttercup's Half-Yearly Sale Starts Dec 26
If getting your home in order is one of your New Year's resolutions, you're in luck. Dreamy home furnishing store H.D. Buttercup is having its
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Hot Hanukkah Event: The Spectaculous Miraculous Extravaganza
If you haven't figured out where to celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah, don’t fret! The fine people over at the Kitchen, the Adventure School, and
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Mark Your Calendars: H.D. Buttercup's Half-Yearly Sale Starts Dec 26
If getting your home in order is one of your New Year's resolutions, you're in luck. Dreamy home furnishing store H.D. Buttercup is having its
by
Eunice Tanos
Los Angeles
Calling All Procrastinators! Head To Hip'tique For A Holiday Sale!
We’re hoping that at this point in the holiday season, you’ve checked off most (if not all) of the loved ones on your gift list. If not, don't
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Last-Minute Thursday Plans: A Hot Japantown Screening
Need last-minute Thursday night plans? We've got just the option for you. Head to Viz Cinema in Japantown and celebrate the launch of Victor Solomon's
by
Eunice Tanos
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted