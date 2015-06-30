Skip navigation!
Erica Whelan
Living
How NOT To Be Rude When Giving A Wedding Gift
Colleen Barrett
Jun 30, 2015
Hair
The Sneaky Trick That'll Upgrade Your Braid
Jada Wong
Jun 12, 2015
Hair
The NEW Braid That You'll See Everywhere
Hayley Mason
Jun 4, 2015
Hair
A Vintage Hairstyle You’ll Want To Wear NOW
They say that what's old is new again. Just look at the '90s revival that's been happening since, well, the '90s. At the fall shows, though, the vibe was
by
Jada Wong
Hair
A Simple Trick For Making Your Ponytail Next-Level
It seems like one morning we woke up and everyone we knew was suddenly a Francophile. Perhaps it has to do with the uptick in books like How to Be
by
Hayley Mason
Street Style
The BEST Jeans, According To Your Calf Shape
Sandals let you dip a toe into summer trends, but it’s your ankles that get that first taste of spring. After all, hiking up a hem is a pretty low-touch
by
Gina Marinelli
