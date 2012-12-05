Skip navigation!
Emily Ferber
Shopping
18 Fantasy Shoes For Every Holiday Occasion
Emily Ferber
Dec 5, 2012
Chicago
3 Genius Outfits For Traveling In Chic-Yet-Cozy Style
Emily Ferber
Nov 19, 2012
Chicago
12 Fierce Frames – And Where To Find Them In Chi
Emily Ferber
Feb 15, 2012
Chicago
10 Affordable Beauty Services Hiding In Chicago
When the snow falls, sadly, so do spirits, and a jam-packed day of pampering is the fastest way to get your happy back. Serious beauty-treatment cravings
Emily Ferber
Beauty
Get Pampered For Pennies–Our Favorite Spa Deals
We think of days at the spa as special days (special days that often cost a lot of money). A true treat, and they can be a major decision that comes with
Shani Silver
Beauty
Hair Advice For Guys From An Actual Barber
While we like to think we can dish on all things fashion and beauty related, there are some things we like to leave to the professionals. Mainly, your
Shani Silver
Entertainment
This Woman Is Wearing The Same Thing Every Day For A Month!
Ever feel like you’ve been wearing the same outfit for a while? Take solace in the fact that you’re no longer alone. Sarah Braunstein will be taking a
Emily Ferber
Chicago
The Vintage Bazaar's Massive, Can't-Miss Flea Market Comes To Log...
It's so convenient when several of our favorite things come together to create one must-attend event. This Sunday, hold on to that hat of mad money
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Your First (Shoe) Love Comes To Michigan Avenue
We know you never need an excuse to channel our favorite TV show of yesteryear (is it already yesteryear?), so consider this event the Manolo Blahnik of
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Akira's Fall Fashion Show Is The First Must-Have Ticket Of The Se...
In life, there are always friends you can rely on to show you a good time. In fashion, consider that friend Akira. On October 2, Akira will host what
Emily Ferber
Chicago
One Last FNO Event (We Know) To Add To Your Packed Agenda
We know your schedule tonight is going to be jam-packed with all Fashion’s Night Out Chicago has to offer. We, like, told you about most of it, after
Emily Ferber
Entertainment
Welcome Some Sweet Southerners To Chicago With The Post Family
It’s September, and even if you’re not technically going back to school, we could all use a little intellectualism in our lives come fall. Even if
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Hot Chi Sale: Vintage Heaven Goes Big At Summer's End
It’s been a long summer. And while we’re not exactly eager to say goodbye to our beach-going days and welcome sub-zero temperatures for the next
Emily Ferber
Shopping
10 Essentials For Your Labor Day Tote Bag
Remember the first time you stepped out in a sundress this summer? Now, it's time to bid a proper farewell to those warm, sexy days with a little Labor
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Can't Beat A Classic
Who she is: Mia Where we spotted her: On the street, duh. Why we love her: Mia sure knows how to mix trends and still look classically chic. We’re in
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Attention Singles! Free People Wants To Hook You Up (With A Makeo...
Polish up your “Single Ladies” dance steps and turn off that Sex and the City marathon on E!, because the ever-so-generous fashion gurus at Free
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Make A Mad Dash For Fall's Hottest Fashion Ticket
In Chicago, we might not have Mercedes Benz Fashion Week to look forward to, but that doesn’t mean our fall social calendars can’t be jam-packed
Emily Ferber
Street Style
Street Style: A Cut Above
Who she is: Erica Where we spotted her: In Wicker Park outside of p.45. Why we love her: Erica's outfit is a perfect example of how to transition your
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Win Big By Trying On Clothes: Twist Our Arm, Why Don't You!
Fall is the time to hone your competitive spirit, and Mark Shale's Supply + Demand has got the most fashionable of competitors covered. Stop in to Mark
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Hungry? This New Craving-Crusher App Truly Satisfies
We know it seems impossible, but your smartphone can actually do more for you than it already does. With the help of locally created app Food Genius,
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Break The World Record For Bow Tie-Tying–We'll Teach You How
Nothing beats checking items off your bucket list, and if “learning how to tie a bow tie” and “being in the Guinness Book of World Records” are
Shani Silver
Chicago
Vogue (Finally) Shows Chicago Some Love
If Vogue is the fashion bible, then we’ve finally got our own verse, if not a chapter. The Windy City is Vogue Daily’s Destination of the Month, and
Emily Ferber
Entertainment
The Website That Will Make You Delete Your Yelp Account
Every once in a while a site comes along that blows all other sites out of the water. The City Scout may just be the one. The new website, courtesy of the
Emily Ferber
Chicago
One Hot Local Gets Nominated For Fashion's Version Of The Oscars
Ten very lucky designers just got the news of their burgeoning careers: a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund nomination. And now begins a whirlwind of press
Emily Ferber
Chicago
The New Foodie Site That Teaches Chicago How To Share
Think back to middle school for a second (we know it’s painful, but humor us). Remember the time you longed to sit with the cool kids? If you’re
Emily Ferber
Chicago
The Ultimate Chicago Shopping Cheat-Sheet
While spending a day shopping for the perfect new shoe, dress, accessory, etc. totally sounds like fun, it's also a huge time-suck that might not deliver
Shani Silver
Chicago
The Blow-Out Of The Summer: Zamrie Drops Everything
You know that we love a good sale. And oh how we do love a sale when it features a local designer. If you haven’t stopped in to Zamrie yet, now’s
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Have Your T-Shirt And Eat It, Too: Threadless's Cake Contest Is On!
If you’ve ever dreamed of being your own Cake Boss, dust off your pans and prepare for Threadcakes, Threadless' cake-baking contest. The rules are
Emily Ferber
Chicago
What To Do This 4th Of July Weekend
The 4th of July is essentially a nationwide birthday party, and you're SO not about to miss out on the fun. If you can't get away for the long weekend,
Shani Silver
