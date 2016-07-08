Skip navigation!
Claudia Ficca
Food & Drinks
How To Make Bucatini Al Pomodoro
Elettra Wiedemann
Jul 8, 2016
Food & Drinks
29 Amazing Holiday Cookie Recipes That Every 20-Something NEEDS
Elettra Wiedemann
Dec 25, 2015
Food & Drinks
The Delicious New Way To Eat Avocados
Lily di Costanzo
Aug 13, 2015
Food & Drinks
Yep, There's A DIY Around Better Drinking
For those of us who haven't exactly gotten around to fine-tuning our cooking skills, deciding what to bring to a BBQ can be a real stressor — not
by
Lily di Costanzo
Food & Drinks
Your Favorite Childhood Treat Just Got A Grown-Up Makeover
The sun is shining, the temperature is a perfect 74 degrees, and the moment you step out the door, you're struck with an overwhelming urge to jump
by
Lily di Costanzo
Food & Drinks
3 Healthy, Delicious Recipes With A Surprising Main Ingredient
Things I love: corn. Things I don’t love: The tiny infuriating corn threads that somehow get EVERYWHERE when I am shucking my corn. Here’s the
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
You Need This Easy, Boozy Dessert In Your Life
We firmly believe that there’s no better way to celebrate pretty much anything than with a festive cocktail in one hand and a delicious baked good in
by
Lily di Costanzo
Food & Drinks
When Gods & Goddesses Dine — The Ultimate V-Day Dinner
When Valentine’s Day rolls around, some quality chocolates and a bottle of bubbly are nice, but, really, we need a bit more to whet our appetites and
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
The Most Christmassy Christmas Dinner Of All Time
We've always wondered what Santa and his crew of elves eat on Christmas Eve. Think about it: Those final hours before St. Nick's big sleigh departure
by
Elettra Wiedemann
