Christina Lomeli
Shopping
Customizable Jewels For An Extra-Special Valentine's
Christina Lomeli
Jan 29, 2011
Fashion
Edelweiss By Sarah Collection Puts The Vamp Back Into Springtime
Christina Lomeli
Jan 20, 2011
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 20 2011
Christina Lomeli
Jan 20, 2011
Fashion
Three Weeks Into 2011, Do We Already Have The Model Of The Year?
Only three weeks after ringing in the New Year, and we're ready to declare the Model of the Year award to tenacious baby-cum-model Lindsey Wixson. Ms.
by
Christina Lomeli
Shopping
Varsity Jackets That Bring Their A-Game
In the office, we've each been growing our cold-weather wardrobes with a gimlet eye—but it seems we've been all drinking out of the same bottle, seeing
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Modern Vintage Gives Our Feet A Reason To Hold Out For Spring
Montreal-based shoe line Modern Vintage are definitely giving you a reason to treat your toes nicely this winter. Incorporating unique vintage
by
Christina Lomeli
Fashion
Helmut Lang's Pre-Fall '11 Will Outfit The Next Best-Dressed It-G...
Helmut Lang's clothing has always been the quintessential minimalist brand, with its sharp cuts and shapes that can be switched up for a business meeting
by
Christina Lomeli
Fashion
Freja Beha Erichsen Inspires Us To Pull Off Jazz Hands And Lots O...
Freja Beha Erichsen is one cool chick. Shot by Nathaniel Goldberg for Vogue Nippon in 2009, we recently stumbled across these photos and were at once in
by
Christina Lomeli
Shopping
14 Sale Boots To Kick It In!
We brought you the items we most wanted from the e-sale bins yesterday, but what we really, really were looking at were the sale boots. We remember seeing
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Topshop Takes Us On An Acid Trip For Spring 2011
It seems Topshop has been on our tongues lately, between the false rumors of Rihanna's design collaboration and Kate Moss' last collection with the
by
Christina Lomeli
Politics
Marcel The French Bulldog Makes NARS Holiday Card Debut
What's cute, wrinkly, and replaced Amber Valletta for Nars' ad campaign? Here's a hint. An animal that doesn't usually wear strands of jewelry and a
by
Christina Lomeli
Stores
The Top Store Openings Of 2010
Color us consumers (guilty as charged!) but we are relentless hunters of the most exciting, rewarding, jealousy-inducing shopping opportunities out there.
by
Christina Lomeli
Politics
Rihanna Fuels Rumors, Dines With Topshop CEO Sir Philip Green
What else is Rihanna hiding under her umbrella? This past Sunday she was seen dining with Topshop CEO Sir Philip Green, which led to fast and furious
by
Christina Lomeli
New York
UPDATE: Taylor Tomasi Hill Eyed For Barneys' Fashion Director Pos...
Yesterday we reported that Taylor Tomasi Hill was a strong contender for Julie Gilhart's former job (see below). Last night, however, we received an email
by
Christina Lomeli
Politics
YSL's Marrakech Spring '11 Campaign With It Girl Arizona Muse
Times, they are a changin'. Yves Saint Laurent's newest campaign for spring '11 features latest It Girl Arizona Muse, who replaces YSL's previous model
by
Christina Lomeli
Fashion
Snuggle Up With Chinti and Parker's Soft, Spring Collection
Expressly created for you ladies of comfort, Chinti and Parker's spring '11 collection gives us a serious dose of the cozies. Debuted in spring 2009 by
by
Christina Lomeli
Fashion
Nomia's Basketball Inspired (!) Spring 2011 Lookbook (Plus A Rad ...
You lovelies already know that we are always on the hunt for the latest and greatest lookbooks for you, and among the heaps coming in with the holiday
by
Christina Lomeli
Entertainment
Artist Re-creates Death-Row Inmates' Final Meals
Ever wonder what'd you choose for your last meal on earth? While that might have been the subject of some childhood banter, it's a real-life question. And
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
Women's Down Jackets That Are Actually Warm
Temperatures around the globe are dropping swiftly, and the more layers we've been piling on, the more we've been resembling a ball of yarn. Fake it 'til
by
Christina Lomeli
Entertainment
Slideshow: A Brooklyn Manicurist's Insane Nail Art
We know she's been around for awhile, but this uber-creative nail artist has managed to slip our grip... until now. On a 'Billyburg jaunt yesterday, we
by
Christina Lomeli
Shopping
Vacation Swimsuits To Pack Up Now
The month ahead is going to be filled with sweets, (faux) meats, and more tasty treats than you can shake a fork at—which is why we end up packing our
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Daily Deal: Cop Cardigan By Lynne Hiriak's Trompe L'oeil Faux Car...
There's nothing quite like wrapping yourself in a cute and cozy cardi. Cardigan by Lynne Hiriak, which is home to, well…cardigans, makes comfy threads
by
Christina Lomeli
Shopping
Daily Deal: Nab This T By Alexander Wang Baggy Tee For A Cool $59
Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now that we've gained an extra pound (or two), we're digging the roomy look to hide our little turkey-pie-gravy
by
Christina Lomeli
Fashion
Cushnie et Ochs' Dark, Twisted Fantasy for Spring 2011
When it comes to beautiful clothing with a serrated edge, Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs from Cushnie et Ochs seem to nail it on the head. With a first
by
Christina Lomeli
Shopping
The Best Shopping Deals This Thanksgiving Weekend
Black Friday, which was originally used to describe heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic post-Turkey Day, is now the kick-off for a long weekend of
by
Christina Lomeli
New York
Fashion Matters: JBNY's New York Cares Coat Drive
You know that toasty feeling of snuggling into your warm coat, when the winds are whipping around furiously outside? Unfortunately, many folks can't
by
Christina Lomeli
Politics
Twitter Troll: A Scrunchie Resurgence, Zac Posen's Internship, An...
mrbradgoreski: "Follow the best mom in the world..my MOM @bradgoreskismom. LOVE YOU!" Is she as cute as you? 'Cause then we can't say no! vmagazine: "V68
by
Christina Lomeli
Politics
Liberty of London and Apple Get Together To Gussy Up Our Tech Toys
Calling all gadget queens. Liberty of London, the veteran fabric-cum-fashion house, has partnered up with Apple to create a fresh, comprehensive range of
by
Christina Lomeli
Politics
Twitter Troll: Glitter Shoes, Band Aid Toothpaste, And Marble Skirts
katespadeny: "love @ginnybranch's round up of razzling and dazzling shoes http://ginnybranch.blogspot.com/2010/11/twinkle-toes." If we click our heels
by
Christina Lomeli
Los Angeles
Emma Watson Nails The Studded Burberry Trench Look
The Witch is back! Emma Watson gave her fiercest stomp leaving her NYC hotel yesterday, wearing a studded Burberry trench coat and matching Burberry
by
Christina Lomeli
