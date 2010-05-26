Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Beverly Fong
Politics
Twitter Troll: Cookies And Veggies, Un-Cute Kittens, And Hot Guys On Hot Days
Connie Wang
May 26, 2010
Fashion
Imogen's Very Crappy Day, With Captions!
Connie Wang
May 20, 2010
Events
LnA's Fall 2010 Collection Turns Bikers Into Softies
Beverly Fong
Feb 13, 2010
New York
Nautical-Chic Sails Into The Seaport With Jeremy Scott and Laliqu...
These days, it's easy to forget that travel used to be glamorous, especially when we're paying for food in airlines and our ship travel is restricted to
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
The Sexiest Valentine's Day Lingerie, $75 and Under!
On Valentine's Day, ladies tend to get excited about designer chocolates, party frocks and long-stemmed roses. But since we're more "big night in," rather
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Twitter Troll: Jersey Shore For Fashion Week, Fairyland Parties, ...
COACD: "http://twitpic.com/1175d4 - Day 1 of mens casting!!!!" A day in the life of a casting director: pure torture. racked: "Can we blame Lindsay
by
Beverly Fong
Styling Tips
Oscar Style! Get Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Best-Picture Noms
When the Oscar nominees were announced yesterday, we found ourselves a tad surprised by some of the anointed films (please don't make us say it).
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Corsets For Cats, Tough Hair Trends, And Everyone Is Invited To M...
Faster, Supermodel! Kill! Kill! Angela Lindvall runs her pants off in Numero Tokyo. (Fashion Gone Rogue) Bladder control: The newest way to become the
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Tommy Ton and Tavi for Vogue Paris, Armani Makes Chocolate, And G...
Tommy Ton shot Tavi at her home for Vogue Paris! Our little blogger hearts are aflutter. (Jak & Jil) Proving that she is no mere mortal, Gisele
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
Christian Siriano For Payless: Not So Fierce
Christian Siriano—and all the wonderful, quirky things that come in the pint-size package—will always hold a special place in our hearts.
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
6 Valentine's Day Jewelry Pieces Under $100
On Valentine's Day, we usually dread receiving presents, for fear of having to feign excitement when we open up yet another cardboard box containing a
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Barbie Gets All Dressed Up By CFDA Designers
We spend enough time ogling the clothing of real-life people we see in street style blogs, but in the wake of Gaga Barbies, fashion dolls, and now,
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Lady Gaga Cookies! Crafty Chefs Celebrate Gaga's Concert With Con...
If you're part of that minority that is in denial about Lady Gaga's world domination, get this: Hot on the heels of the Lady Gaga Barbie, some new crafty
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Bad Model Photoshopping Gone Right
We've witnessed many a Photoshop debacle in recent months, from the suspect Demi Moore for W cover to those controversial bobblehead Ralph Lauren
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
The Facehunter Book, Coming Soon to a Bookstore Near You!
We already have stacks of pretty books jostling for space on our coffee tables, so its hard to find an excuse to make room for yet another one. But since
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
Test Your Fashion Recall With The New Street Style Memory Game
We've sung the praises of old school card games for years, ready to pull them out at the smallest sign of a friendly gathering. Ready to battle for Old
by
Beverly Fong
Fashion Blogs
Four Of Our Favorite Unconventional Street Style Blogs
While we hold street style blogs near and dear, we sometimes tire of the standard PYT-in-designer-clothing portraiture and end up craving something a
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
Me Caveman, Me Dress Up!
Are you tired of your take-out heavy, exercise-light lifestyle, and want to make a major regimen change? Well, look no further than the urban caveman
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
Desert Boots Get A Lift From Matiko
Desert boots have been on our minds for quite some time now, and it's a good thing too since the rugged-looking boot is one of the happiest marriages
by
Beverly Fong
New York
NYC Street Style Serves Up Some Super-Cool Inspiration
Winter never feels like the best time for outstanding fashion, particularly when we have to contend with plummeting mercury, slush, and blustery winds on
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Caution, Curves Ahead! Plus-Size Women Hit the Glossy Pages of V ...
While we like parties and champagne plenty, there's nothing quite like ringing in the new year with real change, which is why we were pleased as punch to
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
Nest-Inspired Jewelry For the Main Chick In Your Life
While we wouldn't want a birds nest anywhere near out heads (early memories of punk-pompadours-gone-wrong have killed the impulse), we would, however,
by
Beverly Fong
Fashion
Pine for Sun-Soaked Days With Tucker's Spring 2010 Collection
In light of recent blizzards and bouts of freezing rain, we've been wrapping ourselves with at least ten pounds of warm clothing everyday. Although we
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Wear With Caution: These Origami Hats Might Give You Some Serious...
Way back when, paper art generally involved stabbing at a few pieces of folded paper and proudly pulling out a string of misshapen snowflakes. Reclaiming
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
Natalia Brilli Spring 2010 Goes Greek Chic
One of our greatest geeky pleasures is thumbing through Thucydides, or brushing up on our mythology trivia, so its always nice to find someone who shares
by
Beverly Fong
Politics
Lee Jeans Gets a Vivienne Westwood Facelift
Few things are more American than Lee Jeans, but the true-blue line is getting serious about going global, style-wise. The line has already paired with
by
Beverly Fong
Fashion
Ahoy, Matey! Current/Elliott Gets Shipshape for Spring 2010
Current/Elliott's claim to fame was its distressed boyfriend jean, but now that that trend-storm has passed, its shaping up for spring 2010 with some
by
Beverly Fong
Hair
Hot Hair Style: Dazed Proves Going Gray Can Be Gorgeous
The discovery of gray hairs usually prompts a sulking session about advancing age, followed by a quick dial to the salon. But after seeing Pixie Geldof's
by
Beverly Fong
Shopping
Holiday Gift Guide Part Deux! 30 More Special Gifts Under $100
Gift shopping can be a slippery slope. Not only do we have to locate all the presents that perfectly communicate our affections for their receivers, we
by
Piera Gelardi
Politics
Animated Phallic Plants Rise to the Occasion in 160g Magazine
Fashion, art, and sex have always been rather cozy bedfellows, but in the latest "Erotic" issue of 160g , this ménage à trois shot by Pamela
by
Beverly Fong
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted