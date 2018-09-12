Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
BEC LORRIMER AT JONES MANAGEMENT
Dedicated Feature
Why Jeans Are The Unsung Hero Of These 3 Women's Wardrobes
Leeann Duggan
Sep 12, 2018
Fashion
The New Book
Every
Woman Needs To Own
Kelly Agnew
Mar 8, 2018
Fashion
The No-Fuss Outfit That'll Get You Out Of Your Sartorial Rut
Grace Atwood
Jun 13, 2013
Makeup
Runway Vs. Real Girl: Bold Beauty Looks
When we're backstage at Fashion Week, one of the first questions we ask the hair and makeup pros is "Seriously though, is this really wearable for a real
by
Megan McIntyre
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted