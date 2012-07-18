Skip navigation!
Events
No Swim Week Invite? No Problem With These 10 Free Events!
Jul 18, 2012
Fashion
Whitney Port On Her Future Fashion Plans (In 60 Seconds!)
Jun 27, 2012
Street Style
The Best Spanish-Speaking Bloggers Anglophones Need To Know Now!
Jun 10, 2012
Entertainment
We Talk To Tinsley Mortimer About
Southern Charm
Socialite and Southern bombshell Tinsley Mortimer is a major fan of Miami and seems to be always popping into town. So, it wasn't surprising that she
Styling Tips
The Top 5 Most Luxurious Miami Facials...Plus One You Can DIY!
The heat is on. No, we aren't talking about our boys in black and red (though, they are quite hot these days, too), but literally, the Miami heat. The
Fashion
Miami's Best New Indie Boutiques (Plus What To Score!)
We've got good news: Whether it is because of the rapidly growing fashion scene or because, well, designers love us, Miami loves to shop. And when we
Designers
Alexis Bittar Tells Us About His Beloved Gilded Parrot
A stormy Friday afternoon didn’t stop Alexis Bittar fans from coming out to meet the jewelry designer at Bal Harbour’s Neiman Marcus. Dozens of
Designers
Rag & Bone Comes To Miami And Tell Us All About Spring!
Over 500 guests clamored inside Soho House Thursday evening to a watch Rag & Bone duo Marcus Wainwright and David Neville’s spring '12 collection hit
Designers
Yigal Azrouel (Swoon!) Talks Miami, Cut25, & His Ideal Woman
Ladies can’t resist Cut 25 and Yigal Azrouël ’s eponymous brand, which is rife with neons, prints, and flowy silhouettes worn by those with
Designers
Miss Trish Comes To Dade To Talk Our Favorite Subject (Shoes!)
Beachy babes love Miss Trish, designer Trish Carroll's colorful tribute to the charmled life of living seaside. Carroll started off her career honing
Nails
Kitties And Kawaii! Top 5 Places To Score Amazing Nail Art
Nail art is not just a trend anymore. Bedazzling your claws and brightening your tips isn't a "thing" done by aficionados, but is now (like the name
Fashion
Vintage Legend Keni Valenti Brings YSL To Miami (And We've Got Th...
New York vintage couture king Keni Valenti has officially set up shop in Miami. Valenti, who dressed the Olsen twins for the Met gala and counts clients
Designers
Carolina Herrera Thinks Salads Are For Rabbits
Carolina Herrera was at Bal Harbour Shops to celebrate the grand opening of her CH store which offers men, women and children’s ready-to-wear clothing
