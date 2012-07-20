Skip navigation!
Amy Creyer
Chicago
7 Street Style Snaps From Do Division Fest
Shani Silver
Jul 20, 2012
Chicago
New Finds At Ikram–Nothing Over $500
Amy Creyer
Jun 20, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: A Textbook Way To Wear Highlighter Hues
Shani Silver
Jun 2, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: Sundress Season Has Officially Arrived!
Who she is: Isabella Where we spotted her: On Wabash Street in River North. Why we love her: The least-complicated, most simple-to-style wardrobe staple
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Are Knee High Socks Cool Again?
Who she is: Falin Where we spotted her: Downtown. Why we love her: While we get a sense of awesome confidence from Falin that borders a little on
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Style School: 7 Ways To Retire The Jeans-And-A-Button-Down Routine
Guys, we love you, but we need to talk. Going out on the town in Chicago is one of our favorite pastimes, but lately we're noticing a groundswell in the
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Don't Fear The Mega Stripe
Who she is: Elyse Vieni Where we spotted her: Combing through vintage wares at the Randolph Street Market in the West Loop. Why we love her: This,
by
Seija Rankin
Mens
Street Style: The No-Tie-Necessary Office Outfit
Who he is: Marek Where we spotted him: At Chicago Avenue and Rush Street. Why we love him: Oh hello. Marek is showing Chicago guys what modern business
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Make Spring Staples Uniquely Your Own
Who she is: Hollis Where we spotted her: On Chicago Avenue in the Gold Coast, near the Red Line. Why we love her: A chambray shirt and a great military
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: These Prints Are In It To Win It
Who She Is: Jena Gambaccini, social media associate at eDrop-Off and cast member of VH1's House of Consignment Where We Spotted Her: Downtown Chicago
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Street Style: White Denim For The Win
Who she is: Diane Where we spotted her: Shopping in River North. Why we love her: We can't get enough white denim this spring. It's such a chic
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Spring Shoe Stalking In 14 Inspiring Snaps
Typically, when someone calls you a stalker, it's not exactly a compliment. Around the Refinery29 offices though, stalking is basically a job
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Printed Pant Perfection
Who she is: Bridget White, of VH1's House Of Consignment Where we spotted her: In the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Bridget has found a way for those
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How To Solve Your Weird Weather Woes
Who she is: Danielle Where we spotted her: In the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Chicago's weather these days is like an unsolvable riddle. With
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Mastering The Maxi Skirt
Who she is: Lauren Where we spotted her: Gold Coast Why we love her: The maxi skirt is one of those pieces we always think we want to rock, but then
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Street Style: A Perfectly Managed Mini
Who she is: Kathleen Where we spotted her: Downtown. Why we love her: We know it's been a while since our legs have seen the sunshine, but spring is
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Spring Colorblocking For These In-Between-Season Days
Who she is: Allison Where we spotted her: On the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Holy color blocking, Batman. This Chi-Town chick definitely does not fear
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: The Art Of Mixing Seasons
Who She Is: Joanna Where We Spotted Her: Out enjoying this amazing spring weather Why We Love Her: We're always grappling with when and how to bust
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Street Style: Menswear And Military, The Unexpectedly Rad Combo
Who She Is: Sujeidy, Visual Merchandiser Where We Spotted Her: Downtown Chicago Why We Love Her: Most of us would shy away from mixing more than one
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Street Style: We're Crazy About A Well-Layered Man
Who he is: Marcelous Where we spotted him: Downtown. Why we love his look: Some men think layering is something only found in cakes, but Marcelous
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Our First Spring-Print Sighting Of The Season
Who she is: Letesha Where we spotted her: On Damen Avenue in Bucktown. Why We Love Her: Lateshaʼs bun, piled atop her head, is not only epic, but it
by
Emily Draznik
Street Style
Street Style: Coats In Warm Colors Beat Winter Blahs
Who she is: Kiva Where we spotted her: Downtown. Why we love her: When we say we love warm coats, we're talking about colors, not just fabrics. Kiva's
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Look Like A Perfect Modern Gentleman
Who he is: Mark Why we're obsessed: Mark dresses the part of the perfect modern gentleman who's well put-together and fashion-aware. He's bundled for
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Transition To Spring Effortlessly
Who she is: Krysta Where we spotted her: Downtown. Why we love her: You aren't the only one who's noticing this absolutely glorious (and unseasonable!)
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Don't Wait To Wear Your Florals
Who she is: Jessica Where we spotted her: Wrapping up a shopping trip to Akira in Wicker Park. Why we love her: If you're like us, you're anxiously
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How Many Pops Of Color Can You Count?
Who she is: Sarah Where we spotted her: On Pearson Street in the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Sarah can rock a pop of color with ease, and she's
by
Emily Draznik
Styling Tips
2 Perfect Winter Weekend Outfits To Copy Now
We are more than happy to show you how to keep things stylish during your work week, but isn't outfit planning infinitely more fun on the weekends? While
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Why You Don't Need To Fear Mixed Prints
Who she is: Jessica Where we spotted her: On North Avenue Why we love her: Jessica isn't scared to mix a print or two, and you shouldn't be either. For
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Chic Winter Layers On The Sly
Who she is: Tiara Where we spotted her: On Adams Street in the Loop. Why we love her: Obviously Tiara's Rodarte for Opening Ceremony sweatshirt caught
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Wear Your Fun, Printed Outerwear While You Still Can!
Who she is: Gabrielle Where we spotted her: On State Street. Why we love her: Chicagoans know that when we get a day or two of good weather, we have to
by
Shani Silver
