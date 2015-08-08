Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Alimay Events
Shopping
11 Stunning Wedding Bands To Suit Every Bride-To-Be
Alimay Events
Aug 8, 2015
Weddings
These Stunning Towers Are Proof That Wedding Cakes Are Back
Alimay Events
Jun 13, 2015
Living
11 DJs Reveal How They Get The Party Started
Alimay Events
Apr 25, 2015
Living
Everything You Need To Know About Being A Maid Of Honor
Dear Alimay, My best friend recently got engaged, and she’s asked me to be her maid of honor. My thrill pretty quickly turned to terror when I
by
Alimay Events
Travel
8 Wedding Destinations That Are Positively Swoon-Worthy
Weddings are fun. But, destination weddings, with their built-in vacation status, are even better. As a bride, though, you want to make sure you’re
by
Alimay Events
Living
Is The Bride's Family Really Supposed To Foot The Wedding Bill?
Dear Alimay, I'm getting married next year, but before my fiancé and I dive into wedding planning, I have to know — what's the protocol for paying
by
Alimay Events
Living
Weddings & Social Media: What's OK & What's Not
Dear Alimay, I just Instagrammed my new engagement ring with #ISaidYesDuh, and it got me thinking about how I should handle social media as I start
by
Alimay Events
Living
Wedding-Invitation Etiquette Made Simple
Dear Alimay, I just locked in a date for my wedding and am starting to think about invitations. But, I’m not sure what to do about them. Are paper
by
Alimay Events
Living
9 Wedding Favors We'd Be Thrilled To Receive
Wedding favors aren’t a necessity, but they can be fun — when a couple has put some thought into the gift. When the favor is something that a guest
by
Alimay Events
Living
2014's Top Wedding Traditions Might Surprise You
In the past, most weddings took place in a church, and the newly betrothed celebrated their happily-ever-after just like everyone else — with a simple
by
Alimay Events
Living
Do You Really Have A Year To Send A Wedding Gift?
Dear Alimay, I’ve got a number of weddings coming up on my calendar and a handful that I’ve recently attended, which adds up to a whole lot of
by
Alimay Events
Entertaining
Is It Okay To Have A Wedding On A Major Holiday?
Dear Alimay, I recently got engaged and am thinking about having my wedding a year from now during the holidays, either around Thanksgiving, Christmas,
by
Alimay Events
Living
10 Charming Alternatives To The Same Old Wedding Traditions
Dear Alimay Events, I just got engaged and am about to start planning my wedding. It’s not something I’ve given much thought to so I’m afraid of
by
Alimay Events
Makeup
Your Fall Wedding Beauty Survival Guide
Dear Alimay, It seems like wedding season never ends, and even though I’m not the one getting hitched, I still want to look my best for whoever’s
by
Alimay Events
Living
Giving A Toast Doesn't Have To Be Terrifying
Dear Alimay, My best friend, the bride-to-be, has requested that I prepare a toast for the rehearsal dinner. I honestly would rather jump into
by
Alimay Events
Living
Your Guide To The Rehearsal Dinner Invite List
Dear Alimay, I’ve always heard that the rehearsal dinner is for out-of-towners. Do I need to include my entire out-of-town list, or can I keep it
by
Alimay Events
Living
How To Deal With An Overserved Wedding Guest
Dear Alimay, My fiancé and I are having a full open bar at our reception. That said, we have a few notorious partiers on the invite list. How do we
by
Alimay Events
Living
Is A Post-Wedding Brunch Really Necessary?
Dear Alimay, Sunday brunches after weddings are absolute torture. Why do people still expect us to attend this archaic morning after ritual? No one
by
Alimay Events
Living
How Do You Plan An Allergy-Safe Wedding Menu?
How do I handle people's various dietary restrictions or allergies at my upcoming wedding without directly impacting the menu and driving the kitchen
by
Alimay Events
Living
How To Write The Perfect Wedding Invitation
Dear Alimay, What is the proper way to write invitations? How formal does the language really need to be? I’ve been told that it depends on who is
by
Alimay Events
Living
Did Your Bridesmaid Back Out? Here's What To Do
Alimay Events an NYC-based event production company founded by two former glossy vets, Ali Schajer and and Maya Katz — specializes in organizing pure
by
Alimay Events
Living
Do You
Really
Have To Register For Wedding Gifts?
Alimay Events an NYC-based event production company founded by two former glossy vets, Ali Schajer and and Maya Katz — specializes in organizing pure
by
Alimay Events
Living
How To Deal With This Awkward Wedding Scenario
Alimay Events an NYC-based event production company founded by two former glossy vets, Ali Schajer and and Maya Katz — specializes in organizing pure
by
Alimay Events
Living
Is This New Wedding Trend
Really
Necessary?
Alimay Events an NYC-based event production company founded by two former glossy vets, Ali Schajer and and Maya Katz — specializes in organizing pure
by
Alimay Events
Living
Nix The Flash Mob: How To Walk Down The Aisle
Alimay Events an NYC-based event production company founded by two former glossy vets, Ali Schajer and and Maya Katz — specializes in organizing pure
by
Alimay Events
Fashion
Does Your Mother-In-Law Need To Come Wedding Dress Shopping?
Alimay Events an NYC-based event production company founded by two former glossy vets, Ali Schajer and Maya Katz — specializes in organizing pure chaos.
by
Alimay Events
Living
Choosing Your Wedding Guest List: Who Makes The Cut?
Alimay Events an NYC-based event production company founded by two former glossy vets, Ali Schajer and Maya Katz — specializes in organizing pure
by
Alimay Events
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted