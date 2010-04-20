Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Alicia Tyree
New York
Digby and Iona's Fight or Flight Collection Goes Custom
Alicia Tyree
Apr 20, 2010
Fashion
Becka Diamond Shines In Obesity & Speed's Fall 2010 Lookbook
Kristian Laliberte
Apr 19, 2010
Politics
Let Diesel's New Contest Take You On The Stupidest Adventure Ever
Alicia Tyree
Apr 19, 2010
Politics
Our Plus-Size Fashion Resource!
For years, designers and editors have focused on a specific demographic of thin women, overlooking the many big and beautiful fashionistas among us. If
by
Alicia Tyree
New York
50 Cent Is Gay, Veggie Burgers Are Dangerous, And Porn For The Blind
Carolina Herrera is not interested in Tinsley Mortimer's High Society, gasp! (but neither are we...) (New York) Rufus Wainwright outs 50 Cent to
by
Alicia Tyree
Politics
Twitter Troll: Aggy's New Haircut, Christian Siriano's Secret One...
THELOVEMAGAZINE: "http://twitpic.com/1f9a1k - Agyness Deyn's new short hair." Ah, the 12-year-old St. Marks gutter punk look is back. Joy. henryholland:
by
Alicia Tyree
Politics
Twitter Troll: Jane Aldridge's Dad, Coco Rocha's Pups, And Karlie...
Oh_So_Coco: "Peeks had a play date with Zac Posens puppies - http://twitpic.com/1exiib" Cue the squeeees! Grazia_Live: "Chace Crawford rates the Best
by
Alicia Tyree
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Start Wearing Your Summer Tanks Now
The days of sheer tanks, short shorts, and a smear of red lipstick seem to be here already, but if you've peeked ahead at the forecast, we don't seem to
by
Alicia Tyree
Fashion
Nicole Richie's Winter Kate Line Ditches The Boho Prints For Fall...
From Nicole Richie's hair, to her personal style, and now even her design aesthetic, the one-time reality star is majorly deviating from her
by
Alicia Tyree
Fashion
Ann Taylor's Fall 2010 Collection Is Actually Something To Get Ex...
Ann Taylor has always been a mass-market brand that we mainly left to our moms during our mall crawl, but with the new revamping of the brand, we can't
by
Alicia Tyree
Politics
Miu Miu Shoes Go On A Volcanic Vacation In This T Magazine Editorial
Photographer Raymond Meier is known for shooting fantastic fashion editorials in exotic locales and extreme temperatures (think atop icebergs and in
by
Alicia Tyree
Shopping
Crafts For A Cause Auctions Off Cool, Celeb-Designed Tees (For Ha...
We're huge fans of crafting, and apparently so are the very fashionable folk who are putting their efforts toward Crafts for a Cause. Celebs and artists
by
Alicia Tyree
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: Dudes Dance Off To Win A Girl's Heart!
Ugh, it's so nasty out—we are majorly bummed we can't go to Whole Foods and eat their chicken tikka masala in the park. So do yourself a favor: Save
by
Alicia Tyree
Politics
Model Ragnhild Jevne Stalks An Otherworldly Landscape (In McQueen...
McQueen's Armadillos are the type of shoe that can inspire an entire spread, and stylist Laura Bianchi uses them to perfect effect in this Marcus
by
Alicia Tyree
Shopping
All Aboard For A Fresh Take On Nautical
Spring has sprung, and the tide is bringing in a brand new batch of sailor-inspired styles. We know, we know—nautical themes can be très predictable
by
Alicia Tyree
Trends
Rad Or Bad: Are These Puffy Clothes Cool Or Should They Stay On Y...
Above, from left: Rick Owens fall '10, Comme des Garçons fall '10, Vivienne Westwood fall '10; all images via Style.com Remember those people who wore
by
Alicia Tyree
Politics
Check Out New Vintage Web Shop Chic And You Shall Find
There's nothing like experiencing a diamond-in-the-rough moment while thrifting to put us in the best of moods. And while we definitely enjoy the
by
Alicia Tyree
Shopping
Make Some Jewelry Modeled After Your Own Scars
Remember that time in third grade when you took a tumble over your bike handlebars, ended up with 23 stitches (the neighborhood's most-ever), and an
by
Alicia Tyree
Trends
Rad Or Bad: Would You Wear Gram's Afghan Throw?
Okay. We get it. Winter is hell for being stylish. And while we were trying to figure out new ways of keeping fashionably warm last season, a few
by
Alicia Tyree
Fashion
Preen Line's Fall 2010 Lookbook Doesn't Have A Tight Bodycon Dres...
Slashed, laced, and body-hugging dresses are part of Preen Line's's DNA, but what happens when the sexy brand decides to go a little modest for fall 2010?
by
Alicia Tyree
Fashion
Robert Clergerie's Spring '10 Collection Is Cher Horowitz Approved
A little Clueless renaissance is currently sweeping through Refinery29—what, with knee socks, velvet, and other '90s Valley Girl staples making the
by
Alicia Tyree
Fashion
We're Going To Be Wearing Wren's Breezy Spring '10 Collection All...
Wren's spring '10 collection seems to outfit the perfect summer day, and is filled with the kinds of things that will take you from the season's first
by
Alicia Tyree
Politics
Irony Alert: Oyster Mag Declares Print Is Dead In Their Racy New ...
The latest issue of Aussie fashion fave Oyster magazine just arrived with a massive redesign, but besides the new logo (won't anyone ever get sick of
by
Alicia Tyree
New York
Alternative Apparel V-Day TV: Something More To Sweeten Your Febr...
This Valentine's Day we might have to ride in dirty NYC taxis, but at least we'll have something pretty to look at. Yellow Cabs will be playing a brand
by
Alicia Tyree
Politics
160g Magazine Gets Astro-Chic For Their New Bionic Art Issue
With the start of 2010 we can't help looking towards the future and we're not the only ones. The February 2010 issue of 160g , dubbed the
by
Alicia Tyree
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted