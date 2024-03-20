Grab Up To 60% Off Béis Luggage Before They Are All Gone

Get ready for the most highly anticipated luggage deal in a hot minute. Just in time for your summer vacation, Béis has announced a virtual warehouse sale on today, March 20 — with selected bestselling styles discounted at up to 40% off.
This is a huge deal for a number of reasons. First of all, this is an even bigger markdown than the brand's Black Friday offer from last year, which was just 25% off. The sale also marks the first time Béis, which was founded by actor and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell in 2018, has ever brought its warehouse sale online; in previous years, the brand only put selected items on sale in its physical stores. Even though this is marketed as a "warehouse sale," every piece on merchandise available will be in pristine condition, according to a press release.
Without further ado, click ahead and browse the best deals from the Béis virtual warehouse sale before they run out, such as the Front Pocket Carry-On Roller and The Commuter Duffle. How could you not take a peek? Do note that the items are final sale only.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
