Meet the Woman Behind Your Favorite TikTok Filters

Beauty and tech are very fast-paced and always evolving. Especially in the filter world, I can never repeat anything because I know it won’t do well. In order to be a viral filter creator, you have to be able to constantly come up with something. You don’t really have to be on top of the next new technology, you have to be on top of culture… Understand culture and the nuances of what’s going on right now, so you can come to a brand and say, I have an idea because this just happened. It’s not about trend reports either, because that’s what happened last year. You have to be in culture and love culture. Be with the peeps and consume the content.