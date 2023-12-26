Venus In Sagittarius Is Here & You’ll Feel Yourself Coming Out Your Shell

Just when you thought we were out of the woods for 2023 — astrologically speaking — the planets have decided once again to switch things up on us. Venus, the Planet of Love, is moving from its spot in passionate Scorpio on December 29, just in time for the New Year. That means we'll start out 2024 with the adventurous and upbeat vibes of Sagittarius ruling not only our hearts, but our social calendars, too.
Heading into 2024, we'll feel far more likely to get out of our shells. "Venus in Sagittarius not only brings a relaxing vibe to all things Venus rules — pleasure, relationships, money — it also feels like a great opportunity to take risks and explore the world around us," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "We will desire to experience life to the fullest. Some of us might even book that trip to the other side of the globe, as this planet-sign combination instigates exploration, adventure, and a true thirst for discovery."
When it comes to relationships, Venus's last stint in the sign of the scorpion wasn't so, er, smooth. "Having Venus in Scorpio for the past three weeks has meant experiencing intense interactions in our relationships," says Montúfar. "Going below the surface to find the reasons behind our desires was our priority. Now, with the planet in love in a Jupiter-ruled sign, we are bound to feel lighter and more excited about the future of our relationships."
Venus in Sagittarius is bringing us a more carefree vibe to our relationships, meaning our focus will be mainly on having fun and experiencing things together. "Over the next few weeks, commitment can feel evasive," says Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year. "Sagittarius loves to learn and explore, and you may be craving more adventure and novelty in your important relationships, as well as someone you can learn from and stay up late with discussing the meaning of life."
Beyond our love lives, Venus governs over our personal value system. Sagittarius loves to share its opinions, thoughts, and beliefs, so you may feel called to advocate for causes that you believe in, says Campos, adding that "relating with others and engaging in dialogue has the potential to shift your personal perspective and worldview over the coming weeks." While we want to avoid holiday drama as best we can, it's also important for you to stand your ground and stay true to your heart. If you're pulled to be vocal, let yourself be heard.
On the very first day of 2024, Venus in Sagittarius will square Saturn in Pisces. "Unfortunately, this may cause a decrease in our confidence and make us feel like we can't achieve our romantic goals as the month progresses," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. We may experience some setbacks or feelings of rejection in some of our close connections, Campos adds. "This is a day for setting boundaries. For couples who are on the rocks, they may decide to call it quits," she says. "You may need to renegotiate expectations in romantic partnerships or business contracts, as well."
This square will add a serious vibe to an otherwise lighthearted transit. It may have us question our values around relationships, friendships, and money. "What and who do we want to bring — or leave behind — to our new year?" Montúfar asks. "We might also wonder and ask ourselves: What will it take to manifest what we truly desire in the year ahead? Since Mercury is retrograde as we transition into the new year, we are questioning everything, and Venus will assist Mercury in this process of deep “inner quest.”
Things will lighten up on January 11, when Venus aligns with the meteor Chiron in Aries, which coincides with the new moon in Capricorn, offering us an opportunity to heal past wounds, according to Stardust. On January 14, Venus connects with the Nodes of Destiny, indicating that old things related to romance may resurface.
Finally, mark your calendars for January 19, when Venus squares Neptune in Pisces. "Look out for gaslighting and projection in your close relationships," warns Campos. "If something sounds too good to be true, listen to your gut. It's easy to miss red flags and over-idealize people and promises today." Avoid making any rash decisions and take stock in what feelings come up today.
We're headed into a lighter, brighter era for the next few weeks, so make the most of it — your 2024 may depend on it.