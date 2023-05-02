Diamond Rings Have An Ugly History — Why I Chose One Anyway

For instance, you may have heard that the tradition of wearing a ring on the fourth finger of the left hand dates back to the ancient Egyptians, whose meticulous study of cadavers revealed the presence of a vein that flowed straight from that digit to the beating center of the torso. Hand to heart, what a lovely idea. Yet not only is there no Vena amoris (as it was dubbed), but there’s also little evidence to support the idea of ancients routinely wearing engagement rings. When they did exchange round trinkets, they were often woven out of reeds, not forged of gold. And while the Greeks and Romans took to wearing matrimonial rings several centuries later, these weren’t necessarily symbols of love. Just as often, they represented binding and belonging — i.e. ownership. Wives wore them to symbolize their obedience and fealty to their husbands, and men wore them to honor their superiors. I suppose these rings all signaled a pledge of sorts, but it’s hard to square these practices with our contemporary notions of forever stones and golden anniversaries.