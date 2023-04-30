Your Horoscope This Week: April 30 to May 6, 2023

Eclipse season is at its peak this week, and Pluto retrograde begins on May 1, so this is your sign to keep your schedule light and focus on presence. Taurus season keeps going strong, and Mercury’s continued retrograde in Taurus is highlighting a collective need for restructuring, grounding, and self-awareness.
The Scorpio eclipse strikes at 1:34 p.m. EST on May 5, but its energy will be felt as soon as the week begins. Life will be more emotionally-charged, passionate, mysterious, and somewhat dramatic. Many of us may be feeling like an active volcano. On a personal and societal level, many truths will be exposed, as lunar eclipses tend to reveal what was once hidden.
As a contrast to the Scorpionic energy coursing through the cosmos, Venus spends its final stretch in Gemini, and this brings much-needed airiness into this season’s astro climate. Instead of snapping at everyone who gets on your nerves this week, practice taking conscious breaths, and perhaps taking more consistent naps.
Be sure to read your scopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.