Wedges Are The Anti-Ballet Flats Trend Of 2023

But the history of the wedge dates back to the 1920s and 1930s when Salvatore Ferragamo launched the modern wedge shoe, creating a comfortable heel that allowed women to have functionality and style. “A wedge allows you to get the height and feel of a stiletto but in a more modern, and frankly comfortable, silhouette,” Jeffrey Kalinsky, Theory’s chief merchant and creative officer, tells Refinery29. “There’s something modern and fresh about it that creates an almost aerodynamic element to the design.”