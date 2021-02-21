Your Horoscope This Week: February 21, 2021

It’s the last week of February and the first full week of the Sun’s stay under the stars of Pisces. As Mercury wraps up its retrograde transit, communication breakdown isn’t completely ruled out due to post-retrograde shadow — and, of course, the fact that Mercury is shifting into Pisces, where dictionaries and complete thoughts go to drown. Venus, on the other hand, shines resplendent in Pisces as it moves closer and closer to the Sun, getting ready for a very special full moon in Virgo opposition on the 27th. While some of us might live in a nation that has no interest in taking care of the people who call it home, we can learn from each other how to lead and how pool resources. It’s not a short process and it’s no easy task to unlearn a doctrine that relies on greed, but with Saturn applying a square to Uranus throughout the course of the year, it’s not a matter of if we'll learn how to do this — it’s a matter of when.
Horoscope
Mercury Retrograde Is Over, & Retro-Shade Is Here To Clear The Air
After three long weeks, the first Mercury retrograde of 2021 is officially ending. On February 20, the speedy planet goes direct in Aquarius. But don’