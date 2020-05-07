“You can't ever forget your children, even if you're an absentee mother. Now, Shangela is a working girl and wheeled up to the next town andto the next project. That's how I've been my entire career — , just on the go. But it's been so wonderful to have these new drag children all across America. And I do keep in touch with a number of them. Hunter from the first episode and I DM and chat on Instagram; also Brandon Charles. All of my kids have a special place in my heart and it's nice to catch up with them. But they understand mama's got to go back to work. And this is what I tell everyone: Look, we're not fairy godmothers. We're not coming to this town to wave a magic wand above you and transform your entire life. We're here for this week to partner with you, to hopefully help you to see and realize the best version of yourself and give you tools you can utilize to get there. We're going to help build this moment for you on stage, and if you're committed, we're going to make it happen. TAnd then we got to go, and you keep walking in those shoes of confidence that you built for yourself. It's up to you to make whatever dream you have in your life become reality. We're here because we believe in you, but you have to believe in yourself. And they do that.”