Original Gucci Jackie Bags Are Less Than $300 Right Now — But Not For Long

At its fall ‘20 runway show, Gucci reissued a version of its Jackie bag, the slouchy, hobo shoulder bag first introduced in the 1950s as the Constance, but was renamed the Jackie bag in 1964 after First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis who reportedly used them to shield herself from aggressive paparazzi. The ladylike handbag came in both cloth with the brand’s signature GG monogram and lambskin, and always included a signature piston strap closure. In 2009, the bag was reintroduced for the first time by then-creative director Frida Giannini, who changed the name to “the Bouvier” (Onassis’ maiden name). Alessandro Michele has since changed the name back and shrunk it down; the fall ‘20 versions also come in trendy pastel hues and patent leather.
While the new Jackies aren’t technically for sale yet, you can find vintage versions on various resale sites. Luxury online consignment shop Vestiaire Collective saw a whopping 631% increase in sales of the Jackies in the day following the show, where Jackie bags are priced for less than $300. The runway versions will likely retail for four-figures and won’t hit shelves until June.
Gucci is the latest brand to reissue a beloved handbag from deep within its vault. Dior recently brought back its iconic ‘99 Saddle Bag in 2018, after a decade-long hiatus (original Dior Saddles immediately sold out on secondhand websites, with Vestiaire reporting a 191% increase in price-point, and a 75% hike in overall sales year-over-year after the reintroduction). Other worthy re-ups are Kate Spade’s minimalist box bags and Prada’s original nylon backpack, which the brand has since made into an entire line of accessories, from padded headbands and bucket hats to itty bitty drawstring backpacks and mini coin purses.
If Michele’s history for creating sell-outs is any prediction, the 2020 Jackie bags are sure to be an instant success. But if you’re short on patience, here’s how you can shop vintage versions now before they’re all gone.
