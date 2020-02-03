You Have To See J.Lo’s “Shattered Glass” Super Bowl Nails

Whether you were betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to bring home their first Super Bowl trophy in 50 years or counting down the seconds to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show, it was a historic night for fans of both music and football yesterday. The two headliners put on a show-stopping performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and while there were a lot of details worth talking about, there's one you might have missed: J.Lo's crystal manicure.
As the Hustlers star took the stage, she iconically gripped the stripper pole wearing a custom-Swarovski crystal manicure that was as dazzling as her Versace ensemble. The look came courtesy of celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, who glued dozens of crystals over her nails to create a custom, shattered-glass design that matched her outfit progression on stage. “I love making nails like jewelry," he said. "To do that, we used Swarovski crystals in various shapes and applied them sporadically over the top like fractured glass." But there was one detail that really set this design apart. "We finished with white striping in between the crystals to set it off," said Bachik.
Advertisement
In true J.Lo fashion, the performer ended up switching her nails for the Super Bowl after-party — this time rocking a Versace-inspired design, which was also created by Bachik. J.Lo is no stranger to after-party upgrades as she remixed her Golden Globes ombré french manicure with a gold-and-silver shimmery topcoat after the broadcast last month.
From sparkly pearl finishes to elaborate designs, J.Lo has been seriously stepping up her mani game since last summer. Whether or not her emerald-cut engagement ring is serving as inspiration for all these glittery looks, they certainly pair well with her famous Swarovski cup — which, believe it or not, actually originated in the nail chair, too.
Advertisement