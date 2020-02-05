Summer in New York City means one thing: an oppressive, "I-didn't-know-I-could-sweat-there" humidity that you just can't escape. Which is why many New Yorkers escape to the Hamptons during the summer months, including the newest Summer House cast member Julia "Jules" Daoud.
According to Bravo, the Cincinnati-born Bravolebrity launched her fashion and lifestyle Instagram Simply Jules in 2013 while she was in college and later expanded into freelance content creation and social media marketing. After graduating from DePaul University in Chicago, Jules moved to New York to build her business and Bravo came knocking. Adding Summer House to the mix happened really fast — and it was all pretty overwhelming, she tells Refinery29.
"Moving to New York in itself is wild, it takes a lot to get yourself to the city," before even adding in the Hamptons weekends and new cast mates/friends, she says via phone. "But I always love an adventure and a challenge."
And while summertime living is pretty easy in the Hamptons, Jules says that making friends wasn't as simple, especially in such a well-established group — some of these Summer House cast members have relationships that outdate the show.
"Making friends as an adult is a very hard thing to do, and I think it’s a lot harder than what I thought it would be like when I joined the house," she says.
Eventually, though, Jules got into a rhythm with her housemates — "Hannah and Paige are definitely my good friends," she says — and learned a lot about herself in between jaunts to the beach and group dinners. "I became very self-aware through the whole process last summer, which I think is such a big thing being the youngest in the house," she said. "It was a learning experience."
But is it an experience that Jules would like to repeat? Well, she says she's too busy with work to even think about signing on for season 5. "Right now, I’m focusing on my social media marketing for businesses, but I have a couple smaller projects in the works that I can’t talk about just yet," she says, with some textbook reality star hedging: "I would love to go back to the Hamptons this summer, but my headspace just isn’t there yet."
For now, Jules is waiting for the Summer House season 4 premiere — and everything that comes with it. "I think it’s gonna be a really good season," she promises.
