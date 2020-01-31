Nordstrom Tackles Resale — & The Curated Collection Is Next-Level

Today, the go-to department store for Topshop, Brandy Melville, and Eloquii announced the opening of “See You Tomorrow,” a curated resale shop that gives shoppers the opportunity to buy discounted Ganni, Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Burberry, and more — all from the comfort of an aesthetically pleasing shopping destination (and bodega!) in their new Manhattan flagship. Or better yet, from home. For the next six months, the fashion-friendly collection, handpicked by Nordstrom’s VP of Creative Projects Olivia Kim, will exist on both the mezzanine level above her just-as-stylish Nike x Nordstrom boutique and online at SeeYouTomorrow.Nordstrom.com.
“We know that many of our customers are already participating in some form of recommerce, whether it is through rental or resale,” Kim says. “They’re searching for more responsible ways to shop.” And since, in fashion terms, there’s nothing more responsible than shopping what’s already in circulation, it’s no wonder that the Seattle-based chain would embrace resale to fill that void.
As for the collection itself, Kim and her team handpicked each and every piece. “For this launch, we went through thousands of items that were sourced through NQC (Nordstrom Quality Center), a facility where all of our returns and damaged product is sent when it is unsellable,” Kim explains. Nordstrom is known for its unparalleled return policy (basically you can return anything from Nordstrom, at any time, without a receipt), so naturally, NQC has a little bit of everything, including Thom Browne, Commes de Garçons, and Staud. “From there, all of our products are sent to be expertly cleaned, repaired, and refurbished.”
To add further incentive to shop, Kim called on Copenhagen-based brand Ganni to bring their Kiosk concept to Nordstrom. For “See You Tomorrow,” Ganni provided a handful of exclusive pieces, from blankets to T-shirts, made using deadstock fabric from previous collections. Shoppers are also offered the option to sell their pre-loved items in exchange for Nordstrom gift cards.
“We always want to create an experience that is inclusive and speaks to the diversity of our customers, both in price and aesthetic,” Kim says of Nordstrom. “We want to inspire a sense of discovery and the hope is that we’re able to bring together an exciting mix that will allow customers to discover new brands while they’re hunting for brands they already know and love.”
See some of our favorite finds from Nordstrom’s new resale shop “See You Tomorrow” below.
