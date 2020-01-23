We all know that the Apple Watch is an amazing device for people who love to exercise — it tracks dozens of types of workouts, automatically detects when you start sweating (in case you forget to manually log each session), and lets you compete with fitness-happy friends. But now, the device is taking its wellness perks to a new level.
Launching January 23, fitness providers participating in Apple Watch Connected will offer members an incentive program, along with an iPhone and Apple Watch app. The gyms will also have Apple GymKit-enabled equipment (depending on availability) and will start accepting Apple Pay.
Here's how it works: If you have an Apple Watch and you're a member at a participating gym — which now include Orangetheory, Crunch, YMCA, and Basecamp — every time you exercise, you'll be accumulating monetary rewards.
Orangetheory, for instance, gives you a chance to earn gift cards to Nike or Apple. If you use the YMCA's program, working out will let you rack up rewards to put toward initiatives in your local community. Other gyms offer money off your membership costs and other perks.
The best part is that this incentive program doesn't stop in the gym. Any workout or movement logged by members can count towards your goals and rewards — even if it's just a walk around the block.
"We’re thrilled innovative and progressive health clubs and gyms are putting Apple Watch at the center of their digital ecosystem through the new Apple Watch Connected program," said Jay Blahnik, senior director of fitness and health technologies at Apple. "Apple Watch continues to help people live a better day by being more active, and this deep integration with the device offers members an unparalleled gym-going experience."
All four fitness brands are launching Apple Watch Connected at various locations across the U.S. today, and will be rolling out more for the rest of 2020. Strap on and start earning.
