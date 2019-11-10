

We're able to communicate efficiently on Monday when the Sun conjuncts with chatty Mercury. Use this favorable transit to get organized, and work on your harder tasks. Now is the time to take advantage of your quick thinking. The timing is right to finish up a big project on Tuesday when the Moon waxes full in determined Taurus at 8:34 a.m. EST. Give your ideas structure while this transit compliments imaginative Neptune's sextile with practical Saturn. You could be inspired to take a leap of faith on Tuesday when brave Mars sextiles bountiful Jupiter. Encourage your competitive spirit as these planets move together — now is the time to be confident in your abilities. Messenger Mercury sextiles sensible Saturn on Wednesday, helping us to navigate the world with clarity. It's easier to get to the heart of the matter during this transit, so use it strategically. Our need for change intensifies on Wednesday when the Sun sextiles transformative Pluto. Enhance this feeling by dressing with authority — wear something that makes you feel powerful as we'll be vibrating on a ferocious new frequency. Pay attention to what is left unsaid on Wednesday when Mercury trines dreamy Neptune. This transit allows us to be more emotional in our non-verbal communication, encouraging us to read between the lines. Things are not as they seem on Thursday when material Venus squares ethereal Neptune. Be careful trusting what others promise as these planets clash against each other. Build yourself up during this movement by spending time to be thankful for who you are and what you have.