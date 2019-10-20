

A romantic day for all is had at home on Sunday when sensual Venus sextiles responsible Saturn. This is a gorgeous time to get your house in order, reconnect with loved ones and reset for the week ahead. The Moon wanes in sensitive Cancer until Monday at 8:39 a.m. EST when she reaches her third quarter. We’re in the mood to wrap things up during this moon phase — but it’s important to remember that while the finish line is in sight, we need to keep moving forward. We’re ready to relax a little on Monday when sweet Venus trines dreamy Neptune. This transit lends us a more laid back attitude, and a talent for artistic expression. We’re feeling just a little needy on Monday when the Moon wanes into showy Leo at 12:28 p.m. EST. Blow off some of this emotional steam by expressing your inner entertainer. The Sun moves into the strategic sign of Scorpio on Wednesday, helping us to hone our approach to achieving our goals. The Moon wanes through exacting Virgo at 3:29 p.m., helping us to fact check and fine-tune our actions. We’re ready to heat things up in the bedroom on Friday as romantic Venus sextiles transformative Pluto. Make sure that everyone’s on the same page as this transit can push boundaries. The Moon wanes into friendly Libra on Friday at 4:19 p.m. EST, encouraging us to reach out to our besties and let loose in style.