Refinery29 and Kate Spade introduce Pilot Season, a program created to cultivate the next generation of female voices through visually arresting, innovative sixty second stories. The pilots feature women and narratives that define what it means to be the heroine of one’s own story. Bold, empowering, and styled with Kate Spade’s 2019 summer collection, Pilot Season celebrates the ways in which we can all be in the driver’s seat of our own life story.