The Real Housewives of Potomac have no time for sexual harassment. When a crew member claimed that Michael Darby, husband to Housewife Ashley Darby, groped him on set, Bravo and production company Truly Original suspending filming with Darby.
The alleged incident occurred on September 1 when, according to Deadline, Darby groped cameraman Orville Palmer, who later reported the assault to his supervisor. When news got to the network, Bravo followed the guidelines they already have in place for workplace harassment and misconduct. “Bravo has comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place,” said the network’s statement. “We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners. Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for The Real Housewives of Potomac, have suspended filming with Michael Darby.”
Truly Original issued a statement on the same day which reads: “Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production.”
Darby is facing misdemeanor charges for charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact, reports Associated Press. The show, which first aired in 2016, is currently between seasons. The final episode of season 3 aired last month.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
