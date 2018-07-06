Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra, Meet Your Famous Doppelgängers

While New Girl may be over, it turns out we've been watching Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece's (Hannah Simone) love story play out IRL. Fans of the show noticed that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are pretty much doppelgängers of everyone's favorite sitcom couple, and star Hannah Simone has heard you. She took to Instagram to quip about the resemblance, jokingly thanking Jonas and Chopra for being their "stand ins" for New Girl season 8.
"So I guess the secret is out.. we are shooting Season 8 of New Girl!" the tongue-in-cheek caption began. "Just want to give a big thank you to our hard working stand ins @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for holding it down while Max and I relax in our trailers. SWIPE for behind the scenes photos!! ??? (literally have never been sent more texts/DMs than about these two real life Schmidt and Ceceesque people)."
It's true — people haven't been able to stop comparing the two couples, and we can definitely see the resemblance.
i just saw a pic of priyanka chopra and nick jonas in my feed and thought it was cece and schmidt from new girl for a hot sec and now i cant unsee i- sksndbdnd— PatheticGirl143 (@jakeisbisexual) June 27, 2018
"i just saw a pic of priyanka chopra and nick jonas in my feed and thought it was cece and schmidt from new girl for a hot sec and now i cant unsee i," a fan wrote, adding, "sksndbdnd."
I just saw nick jonas and his girlfriend referred to as Cece and Schmidt and holy shit that’s so beautiful and accurate— Decca Doll (@malloryzellery) July 5, 2018
"I just saw nick jonas and his girlfriend referred to as Cece and Schmidt and holy shit that’s so beautiful and accurate," another commented.
I think this can only mean one thing: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra need their own TV show.
