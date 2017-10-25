Remember This Number Next Time A Creepy Guy Asks For Your Digits

Plenty of women have had the unfortunate experience of facing down a random dude (or person of another gender, but let's be honest — it's usually men) at the bar or on the dance floor and deciding between 1) giving him your real number, 2) giving him a fake number, or 3) telling him to back off because you're just not interested.
In a perfect world, we'd all feel safe enough to reject someone and move on, but this isn't a perfect world and sometimes even giving someone a fake number can feel dangerous.
For those times when it does seem physically safe for you to pop a fake number into an overly persistent guy's phone, though, a new hotline is here to help you out. The Mary Sue Rejection Hotline will text the guy back for you, and tell him just how inappropriately he was behaving, Jezebel reports.
It's pretty simple. You just tell the man that your number is: (646) 926-6614. Then, when he texts that number thinking he's about to set up a follow up date, he'll get this message:
"Oh hello there. If you’re hearing this message, you’ve made a woman feel unsafe and/or disrespected. Please learn to take no for an answer and respect women’s emotional and physical autonomy. K THANKKS."
For those who are still worried about safety, the hotline has you covered. It won't send the message until an hour after he texts. So even if he immediately hits you up to prove that you gave him a real number, you still have 60 minutes to get yourself out of whatever space you're sharing.
"We would love to imagine that there won’t be many calls/text made to this voicemail, but we all know that won’t be the case," reads the hotline's website. "So to save yourself some embarrassment dudes, just learn that pestering a girl for her number is not a good look and if you do ask one time and she is reluctant, cut your losses. You will be better for it in the long run.
As for the ladies who will be using this number: We got y’all!"
