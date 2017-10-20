Cult Fashion Store Browns Is Expanding

Holli Rogers, CEO of Browns explains: “Browns has a strong heritage in innovation; from the time we first opened our doors in 1970, Browns has showcased pioneering designers. We’ve blended our love of fashion with incredible in store experiences and we’ve always ensured that we change and evolve with our customers. The store will have new elements that are tied to emotion and identity — it’s truly a sensory experience. The moment you walk in you will feel something — through the people, the product, the design, the areas within the space, and the events that will take place. Coupled with this, we are innovating with technology which will make the shopping experience in Browns more personal and convenient for our customers. The vibrancy of East London is great — it’s a neighborhood of immense creativity and boldness. Opening a store here is an exciting move with a new view on what retail looks like.”