There's A Lot Of Evidence That Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are Dating

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are both starring in a new movie called Changeland, and it seems that there may have been romance in the air on set. While appearing at Knott's Scary Farm (a Halloween event at Knott's Berry Farm) on Friday, Entertainment Tonight asked Song about filming and how things are going with her co-star Culkin, who attended the event with her. When asked, "What do you have to say to all the romance speculation between you and Macaulay right now?" Song responded, "Ah, I don't like to talk about my personal life." However, when pressed for more details, the actress didn't deny rumors that she was romantically involved with him.
There is even more evidence pointing to the fact that Culkin and Song may be dating. According to ET, while at Knott's Scary Farm this weekend, the two were seen holding hands and being affectionate with one another. A source told ET that it looked like the pair was on a double date with Seth Green, who directed, wrote, and also starred in Changeland, and his wife.
A few weeks ago, Song posted a photo on Instagram that showed her posing with a group of friends, which included Seth Green and Macaulay Culkin, after attending SummerSlam 2o17. In the photo, she and Culkin are cozied up in the center. Accompanying her picture, the former Disney Channel star wrote, "Epic first #summerslam ! Shout out to @sethgreen ( aka the king of group selfies ) for this amazing night and epic selfie. Haha."
In the past, both Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have voiced characters on Seth Green's Adult Swim show, Robot Chicken, although their times on the show don't seem to have overlapped. It's unclear whether the two had ever met before working on Changeland, but since they both seem to be good friend with Green and were both child actors, it's clear they have a lot in common.
