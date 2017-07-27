Ring The Alarm: Lord & Taylor Has A New Price Matching Policy

Attention shoppers: Lord & Taylor has enhanced its price matching policy and it's good news for all the thrifty people out there who don't want to pay a penny more than we have to.
"If a customer finds a lower, advertised price at a qualifying United States-based department store competitor or from Amazon.com for any item that Lord & Taylor has in-stock, we’ll gladly match the price that is valid on that day," a rep for Lord & Taylor tells Refinery29 via email. "The advertised item, which can be a competitor’s regular or promotional price, must be in-stock at the competitor and identical to the Lord & Taylor item, including color and size."
Requesting a price match is a fairly easy process. You can contact an in-store associate, or call customer service at 1-800-223-7440. Proof of competitor pricing is required and it's accepted in the form of competitor marketing or a link to the website where an associate or customer service agent can verify pricing.
"If you find a lower price advertised on our website for an identical item that we have in stock in our store, you may contact a store associate to receive a same day price match," the company tells us. And, customers who participate in the price-match offer in-store will receive a single stem rose and thank you note in appreciation of their continued loyalty.
An easy way to save money on our next shopping spree? Count us in!
