We've been smitten with Everlane's designs ever since the online retailer opened shop in 2010. The company prides itself on "radical transparency," which allows customers to see exactly how much money is spent on materials, labor, duties, and transport to produce the final product. In a retail landscape where we're often perplexed about why specific items cost so much, this is certainly a welcome change.
Of course, radical transparency would be less exciting if the designs were totally boring and forgettable. Everlane certainly doesn't have that problem, and it's fairly easy to fill up your online shopping cart with a dozen items in 10 minutes or less. Plus, it has the stamp of approval from stylish celebs like Angelina Jolie and Gigi Hadid, both of whom have been spotted wearing Everlane attire.
After experimenting with brick and mortar for years, Everlane is finally opening its first permanent retail store. Although an official opening date hasn't been announced, it'll be located in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood at 461 Valencia Street.
The storefront has already been branded, and if you stop by the address, you'll see the door is painted with a rainbow flag and the “100% Human” slogan.
As the store prepares to open its doors, Everlane is busy hiring for a variety of jobs including flagship store leader and retail studio leader.
Although this is the first permanent retail location for the brand, they've experimented with pop-up shops in New York City. But the flagship location marks a growing trend in online retail: Warby Parker and Bonobos began as successful e-commerce businesses before opening shop IRL.
There's no time like the present for Everlane to open retail stores. As brands like J.Crew and Gap struggle with customer loyalty, Everlane has a devoted following that will undoubtedly flock to 461 Valencia Street at the very first opportunity.
