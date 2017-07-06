Check Your Pantry: 3 Flavors Of Clif Bars Have Been Recalled

Bad news for Clif Bar fans: The company is voluntarily recalling three of its products, following complaints from consumers who claim they had an allergic reaction to the bars.
Clif Builder's Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip may all contain peanuts or tree nuts that were not disclosed on the packaging. So far, no serious injuries from consuming the bars have been reported.
The products may contain: peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts, and coconuts, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
For anyone who doesn't have a peanut or tree nut allergy, these bars are still safe to eat. Consumers who do have an allergy, however, are urged to return the bars to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
The full list of package sizes, best-by dates, and lot numbers for the affected bars can be found on the FDA's website.
The affected products were sold online and in stores throughout the United States, the FDA says, and any package size (even individual bars) could contain undisclosed nuts.
Peanut and tree nut allergies are among the most common and severe food allergies in both children and adults, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.
Symptoms of a nut allergy include: Abdominal pain, cramps, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty swallowing, itching of the mouth, throat, eyes, skin or any other area, nasal congestion or a runny nose, shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis (impaired breathing that can send the body into shock.)
For anyone who has an allergy, unintentionally eating nuts could be life-threatening.
