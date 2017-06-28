Twitter Has It Out For A Guy Named Billy After He Was Mean To His Date

If you've ever thought that you will never find love, you're not alone. It's such a common feeling amongst 20-somethings that Time Out New York has a whole section dedicated to finding people who think they're "undateable" and setting them up on dates.
Sometimes, the dates go pretty well, and these people learn that they aren't actually undateable after all. But sometimes, they go horribly wrong.
Take the case of Alyssa and Billy, the latest dating duo Time Out New York set up. From Alyssa's perspective, their date wasn't too bad. Sure, she didn't feel a spark with Billy and wouldn't be interested in a second date, but she found him interesting and could see them being friends.
We're pretty sure her feelings on friendship changed, though, once she read Billy's side of their date — he starts off being a dick and somehow manages to become an even bigger dick by the end of the Q&A-style article.
When questioned about his first impression of Alyssa, Billy says, “She was about five minutes late, which annoyed the shit out of me. As soon as she walked into the room, I knew she wasn’t the girl for me. She didn’t have the goods.”
He didn't feel any chemistry, but did feel annoyance that he now had to sit there for two hours and eat dinner with Alyssa.
Time is very precious to Billy, apparently, who was also annoyed when Alyssa asked for ice cream after their meal — which Alyssa, by the way, thought was a bonding moment for them.
"I was trying to be nice and end the date, but the waiter was like, 'Do you want some ice cream?' and she was like, 'Yay! Ice cream!' So that was another 20 minutes,” he said. At the end of the date, he said, "I feel like I took two hours of my time and kind of just burned it."
While we can understand feeling like you've wasted time when a date doesn't go the way you planned, Billy is beyond rude in all of his answers about the date, going so far as to criticize the way she ordered her steak.
"She ordered her filet mignon well done," he said. "The waiter just looked at me, and I looked at the waiter. I was like, 'Live your life, but this is not Outback Steakhouse, girl.'"
So, when the article was posted to Twitter, the internet, of course, went to bat for Alyssa. Even Time Out New York felt no qualms swaying the reaction to this version of Undateables, tweeting, "This week's
#Undateables will make you swear off New York men if you haven't already."
The story really blew up when Vanity Fair writer Maya Kosoff, who happens to know Alyssa, tweeted the story out. "i love when men out themselves as being complete dicks via their responses in the undateables section of time out new york," she wrote.
Plenty of people commented on the tweet, which has 146 comments at the time of writing, to lament what an asshole Billy seems to be, but the real ~surprise~ came from a few people who actually know him. Hint: they don't like him very much.
Omg I know him and he is a BACKGROUND ACTOR and mansplainer extraordinaire lmfao— Eileen Limer (@leenonme413) June 28, 2017
I KNOW HIM!!! Holy crap. Trust me this article isn't the least of it. There's honestly SO MUCH.— Christian (@Amadeus_CV) June 28, 2017
He mansplains all the time, he's very much "Well, what about the oppression /I've/ faced" as a well off young white guy living on his own-— Christian (@Amadeus_CV) June 28, 2017
and don't even get me started with how he's talks about PoC, with ignorance- and doubly when it's about women. ?— Christian (@Amadeus_CV) June 28, 2017
The general consensus from both people who know this guy and who only know him through this Undateables article seems to be, "down with Billy."
Which he thinks is pretty unfair, for the record. His name is apparently Billy Peck and he has commented on Kosoff's post claiming that he was "grossly misquoted."
Hey ladies! It's easy to think someone's a dick when the magazine takes full artistic liberty with their words! GROSSLY misquoted! Awful!— Billy Peck (@BillyPeckNYC) June 28, 2017
I would swear on my life that I was grossly misquoted. Not for me? Yes. Doesn't have the goods? Never would I say that. I'm actually upset.— Billy Peck (@BillyPeckNYC) June 28, 2017
We'll just wait for the confirmation on that.
