Time to put the "passion" in compassion. This Monday, energizer Mars gets in formation with empathetic Neptune, giving us a clear window into other people's perspectives. Tired of all the squabbling? Purposefully take a walk in someone else's shoes. What experiences have shaped them which might make them see things a certain way? No, that doesn't mean backing off your own values and convictions. But if you want to argue your case successfully, it can be useful to speak to the other person's concerns. Soulful Neptune lends some patience to Mars' short fuse, making these difficult dialogues a lot easier to navigate. Mars is also the warrior planet — and this beam from "heal the world" Neptune can inspire us to fight the good fight for the underdog. Just make sure that you put a little (or a lot) of love in your heart.
Taking off for a four-day weekend? Don't forget your favorite plus-one. With the moon in partnership-oriented Libra on Saturday, you may need to rebalance a few things in your relationship — especially if one of you has been doing more giving and the other more taking. When la luna drifts into sultry Scorpio on Sunday and Monday, duos can become intensely dynamic. Hello, fireworks!