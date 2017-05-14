Did You Know There's A Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Museum?

Fashion fanatics will remember that last year's show was Bella Hadid's very first turn as an Angel, where she walked the same runway as her sister, Gigi. The 51-model lineup also included Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, and Taylor Hill. And while not every single look is on display, the exhibit does showcase some of the standouts from the show, including an all-black latticework look with crisscross straps and black wings and a rainbow outfit featuring rhinestone embellishment that runs from the shoulders all the way down to the model's Brian Atwood-designed shoes.