Did You Know There's A Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Museum?

Dubbed the "sexiest night on television," the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is all about glitz, glamour, and over-the-top lingerie looks. But what happens to those feathered and sequined looks after the curtain drops? Do they go into some sort of lingerie drawer in the sky? Is there a climate-controlled storage facility full of wings and sky-high heels?
Footwear News reports that select looks from the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Grand Palais in Paris, are on display in the brand's New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue. Officially called the Victoria’s Secret Museum, the special exhibit has a slew of head-to-toe looks from the Parisian extravaganza.
Fashion fanatics will remember that last year's show was Bella Hadid's very first turn as an Angel, where she walked the same runway as her sister, Gigi. The 51-model lineup also included Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, and Taylor Hill. And while not every single look is on display, the exhibit does showcase some of the standouts from the show, including an all-black latticework look with crisscross straps and black wings and a rainbow outfit featuring rhinestone embellishment that runs from the shoulders all the way down to the model's Brian Atwood-designed shoes.
In addition to the lingerie looks, the exhibit also has a full roster of every single model that's ever had the chance to strut down the VS runway. It's probably the only way many fans will get to see these unique pieces up close, so anyone who's an angel devotee should book it to NYC to check it out.
