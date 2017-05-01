Clean, green, and serene: That's May's astrological trifecta, as we revel in Taurus season until the 20th. Grounded Taurus makes common sense cool again. But not in a boring way. This energy is artsy, musical, and creative. Think of it as practical magic. Being the first of the earth signs, Taurus time reminds us to respect our natural resources. As last month's March for Science pointed out, there is no Planet B. While new things can be a treat, what can we reuse, repurpose, and upcycle? Or, grow ourselves? Check out community farms, get a garden going, or support local agriculture while nourishing your bod with a CSA subscription.
Bottom line: In May, the best things in life are free — and that includes lively interactions with people. From May 20 onwards, the sun swirls through social, communicative Gemini, the Zodiac's doppelgänger. Twinning is winning in the month's final third, so pair up and expand your possibilities. Writers, teachers, podcasters, and media-makers will all benefit from Gemini season, which is a time for info-sharing. And while Taurus helps us vocalize our values, Gemini inspires us to dialogue, debate, and dig around for more information. Can we find common ground across the seemingly growing divide? The Gemini new moon on the 25th will certainly help!