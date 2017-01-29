This Mall Staple Might Become Your New Lingerie Destination

Start your day like a #GillyGirl. ? https://t.co/Tcd3LhDqHY pic.twitter.com/z4iqLkd32f— Hollister Co. (@HollisterCo) January 24, 2017
You local mall just got a new lingerie brand that's being sold by a familiar staple.
Bloomberg reported that Hollister Co. is now selling bra and bralettes under its label, Gilly Hicks. The line, which launched on Friday, is focused on comfort, selling bralettes without padding and underwire. “Our Hollister customer will enjoy another destination for fun and cozy bras, undies and sleepwear,” Kristin Scott, brand president of Hollister, said in a statement. “We’ve designed our Gilly product to be effortless and comfortable.” If Gilly Hicks sounds familiar, it's because it's not exactly new. This is a relaunch of the store that like Hollister, was its own store under Abercrombie & Fitch Co. umbrella until 2013 when it become primarily an online retailer. Now, though, Gilly Hicks will be sold exclusively in Hollister stores across the U.S. and through the brand's website internationally. According to Bloomberg, Hollister's venture into lingerie was reportedly inspired by their competitor American Eagle's success with Aerie, another brand that focuses on comfortable lingerie. Aerie's specialty being bralettes, which also happen to be all over Gilly Hicks' website.
Quick Poll: Team Bra or Team Bralette? #GillyGirl https://t.co/Mj0fwa3qJ3 pic.twitter.com/qgUClhoxcj— Hollister Co. (@HollisterCo) January 26, 2017
