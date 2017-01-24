We like a cute proposal story — any ole cute proposal story — as much as anyone else. But we’re pretty sure this one beats out all the rest. That’s because it involves a very new baby. Nebraska couple Susan Medina and Darick Mead had their first child together last week, according to BuzzFeed News. And already, this newborn baby, Ryder Michael Mead, is getting things done like a boss. Mead, who is 26 and a welder, had Ryder dressed up in a onesie that said on it, “Mommy, will you marry my daddy?” And what was attached to that onesie via a diaper pin? Yup, you guessed it — an engagement ring. (A really beautiful one at that!) See the tweet below.
Medina, who works as a banker, said yes. With a proposal this adorable, is there anything else to possibly say? The 20-year-old was surprised by both the proposal itself, and the fact that the tweet documenting it, had gone viral, BuzzFeed News reports. She told BuzzFeed News that Mead had had the ring for a month, and everyone at the hospital had been in on his plan. She said, “Nearly all of our visitors came at the same time and I was stressing out because I had to talk to all of them, but little did I know they, the nurses, and the doctors were all in on it.” Can you guess that the internet has really been digging this chain of events? There have been a lot of awws:
@susenchy awwwwwww that's so sweet. After you have a baby, you have so much emotions going on and adding a proposal is adorable!!— Princess Paige (@dropdeapaige) January 15, 2017
And lots of exclamation points:
@susenchy this is so beautiful , he is beautiful ? all the best !! and congrats !!— Rogini (@ummrogix) January 15, 2017
Congratulations to the happy couple on their new baby, their engagement, and maybe most of all, their crème de la crème of proposal stories.
