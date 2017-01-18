Forever 21 is a reliable source for test-driving questionable trends and buying emergency need-it-now replacement items when, say, your tights rip or you're in dire need of another layer when you neglected to check the weather in the morning. It's also an incredibly easy place to make total impulse buys. (If you've ever popped in to the fast fashion retailer after happy hour on a whim and left with a puzzling, impractical array of purchases, you definitely know what we're talking about.) However, the fast fashion retailer's exchanges-only policy has always been an annoying caveat to stepping foot inside one of its locations (and inevitably buying something). Well, we've got some good news, fellow committers of Forever 21 retail therapy spontaneity. The chain announced today that it's updating its return policy. And while a tweaked M.O. on returns or exchanges doesn't normally stir up all that many emotions for us, it's kind of a big deal for a store that's packed with the sorts of unplanned purchases and trend-centric buys that benefit greatly from a pragmatic reevaluation in the comfort of your own home (and mirror). “One of the key successes we’ve had as a company is adapting to change and listening to our customers needs and wants," Linda Chang, VP of merchandizing at Forever 21, told Refinery29. "Updating our return policy is something we are pleased to give our customers in order for them to have the best shopping experience possible." Under the new-and-improved policy, customers can get a full refund to their original form of payment within 30 days from the date of purchase. Plus, those accidental late night online shopping binges can now be reversed, too. You can make returns on your e-comm purchases. (If you do it in one of Forever 21's brick-and-mortar stores, however, you'll only get store credit.) So, now you don't have to hang onto that ridiculous faux fur bomber or sequin-splashed minidress that seemed like a really, really good idea at the moment.