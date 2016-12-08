Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell, died on December 5, just a week before her episode is set to air. As People reports, Stowell was a science content developer from Texas. Her contestant profile on the Jeopardy! website states that she planned on donating her winnings to cancer research.
Stowell's boyfriend Jason Hess broke the news of her death on Twitter, writing, "In the early morning hours cancer took the best friend, partner and pub trivia teammate a guy could ask for."
In the early morning hours cancer took the best friend, partner and pub trivia teammate a guy could ask for. Love you always @nanocindy pic.twitter.com/dyyUGZFlSe— Jason (@habcous) December 5, 2016
When the 41-year-old taped the episode, she was battling stage IV cancer and in worsening condition. According to Hess, who wrote about the taping on Twitter, she competed on painkillers and with a high-grade fever.
In a statement to The New York Post, host Alex Trebek offered his condolences.
" Competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ was a lifelong dream for Cindy, and we’re glad she was able to do so...all of us at ‘Jeopardy!’ offer our condolences and best wishes to her family and friends," he said.
The Jeopardy! episode with Stowell will air on Tuesday, December 13.
She was such a badass. She's going to be on Jeopardy next Tues (12/13). Y'all should watch. pic.twitter.com/4FVcP5rmrO— Jason (@habcous) December 5, 2016
