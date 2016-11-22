LoveOurPlanet. This year Patagonia will donate 100% of its global Black Friday sales to grassroots organizations working in local communities to protect our air, water and soil for future generations. These are small groups, often underfunded and under the radar, who work on the frontlines. The support we can provide is more important now than ever. For decades, Patagonia has demonstrated that caring for our planet is not in conflict with running a successful business. We are always looking for ways to reduce our manufacturing footprint, including our company’s reliance on fossil fuels. We also fund grassroots environmental organizations by giving away one percent of our sales. To date that amount is $74 million. But during a difficult and divisive time, we felt it was important to go further and connect more of our customers, who love wild places, with those fighting tirelessly to protect them. This we know: if we don’t act boldly, severe changes in climate, water and air pollution, extinction of species, and erosion of topsoil are certain outcomes. The threats facing our planet affect people of every political stripe, in every part of the country, of every demographic. We all stand to benefit from a healthy environment – and our children and grandchildren do, too. By getting active in communities, we can affect local change to protect the food we and our children eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe and the treasured places we love the most. And we can impact global priorities, too, by raising our voices to defend policies and regulations that will reduce carbon emissions, build a modern energy economy based on investment in renewables, and, most crucially, ensure the United States remains fully committed to the vital goals set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement. At Patagonia, we will grow and deepen our resolve to protect what we love. We will fight harder and smarter, and use every means at our disposal to prevail for the sake of the country, the planet and the wild places and creatures that need our voice. We are here and we’ll keep fighting.

