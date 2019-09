As for the scope of the brand's eco-friendly efforts? Sales are estimated to exceed $2 million on Black Friday for the rugged retailer, so it's no small change. The decision to donate all sales to better the planet was actually spurred by the election. "This is a difficult and divisive time for our country," Lisa Pike Sheehy, vice president of environmental activism at Patagonia, told CNN . "I believe the environment is something we can all come together on."Though there's a timeliness factor at play, it's also not a one-day-only sort of gesture, though it certainly is a very grand one. The brand donates 1% of daily sales to organizations that focus on the environment. (That amounted to $7.1 million in the most recent fiscal year.)The retailer's climate-sensitive Black Friday initiative follows its Election Day decision to close all of its stores, as well as its HQ in California and distribution center in Nevada, to urge all employees to get out and vote. (And, in the process, make a statement about the importance of voting.)Perhaps Patagonia's ultimate do-gooder Black Friday move will compel people to snatch up an extra parka or two...