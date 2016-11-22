With the holidays approaching and the Gilmore Girls reboot premiering this week, there's about to be a whole lot to celebrate. It's a great time to gather your loved ones together around a dinner table (or the Apple TV), and tell them just how much you care. To help you express yourself, today, Hallmark is releasing a line of Gilmore Girls e-cards — and we've got the exclusive preview, below.
The six new Gilmore Girls e-cards allow you to say happy Thanksgiving, happy birthday, or happy holidays through sweet montages of iconic scenes from the show. If you're a sucker for Lorelai and Rory's special bond, you'll find it hard to resist tearing up when you see the thank-you e-card. And if you and your pals share Lorelai's love of coffee and snow, there's an e-card for that, too. With some help from your favorite fast-talking gals, you can easily pass along the perfect message for all the upcoming special occasions.
Ready to send these to everyone you know? Subscribe to Hallmark e-cards for $5 a month, $18 a year, or $30 bi-yearly. Each card can be sent with a personalized message, so you can add on to the Gilmores' witty quips. Happy holidays, indeed.
